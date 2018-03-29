Educators Credit Union presented six scholarships to area high school seniors at its annual membership meeting on March 19.
Recipients were Ana Balderas from University High School, Delaney Byrd from Gatesville High School, Samayim Davis from Waco High School, Michaela McCord from Chilton High School, Dylan Rivera from Waco High School, and Trevor Scott from West High School.
Each of these students will receive $1,500 toward their college education at the school of their choice. Students were chosen based on academic achievements, co-curricular and extracurricular activities, community service and financial need.
Educators Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 28,000 members across Central Texas and over $398 million in assets.
Further information is available at www.edcu.com.