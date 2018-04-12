The McGregor High School Interact Club received a donation from Rocket Federal Credit Union in McGregor to help with a project.
The first-ever McGregor High Interact Club was established in fall 2017. The club has since participated in multiple acts of community service, including Operation Christmas Child and the annual Rotary Pancake Supper Fundraiser.
The club’s principal project will be a portable store on the McGregor High School campus, The Dog House, where spirit items, school supplies and light refreshments will be available.
Interact sponsor and McGregor High instructional technologist Jennifer Millsap recently reflected on the greater purpose of the store.
“With The Dog House, students will learn financial literacy, history of accounting and ledgers, keeping a checkbook, figuring profit margin, keeping inventory, as well as learning to be cognizant of their community and the needs of those around them,” she said. “We appreciate the support from Rocket Federal Credit Union. They are ensuring our students understand how philanthropic efforts in a community can have a perpetual positive effect.”
Interact Clubs are independent of Rotary civic clubs but operate under the same motto: Service Above Self. To maintain membership, McGregor students must sustain a minimum of 10 hours of community service per year and attend the monthly meetings on campus.