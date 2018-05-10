China Spring resident Patricia Ferguson Coy has been elected corporate president and chair of the board of directors of the Girl Scouts of Central Texas.
A Temple native and longtime Girl Scout herself, Coy has served the Girl Scout community in Central Texas for many years. She served on the board of director of Girl Scouts-Bluebonnet Council in various capacities from 1999 to 2006. She has served on the board of Girl Scouts of Central Texas since 2013, more recently as president-elect/vice chair and a member of the executive committee.
Coy is a founder of Juliette’s Circle, a community of leaders that helps sustain the mission of Girl Scouts. She has served as chair of the GSCTX Long-Range Property Planning Task Force (2013-14) and this year attended the GSUSA National Council Session/54th Convention.
She practices law at her firm in Clifton, focusing on general civil law. She has lived in China Spring the last 14 years and has served in a local Lions Club, volunteers with a camp that serves young burn survivors, and teaches Sunday School .