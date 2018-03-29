Caritas of Waco has received a $50,000 grant from the Beaumont Foundation of America to purchase fresh produce and other nutritional food items for clients needing emergency food assistance.
The Beaumont Foundation has been supporting Caritas since 2006 with funds for the acquisition of fruits and vegetables for the food pantry, The foundation has provided $600,000 over the last 12 years.
“Caritas, through the funds of the Beaumont Foundation, has been able to offer a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables to people we serve, and this does help them provide their families with more nutritional food options,” Executive Director Buddy Edwards said. “Access to fresh produce by many of our clients is greatly limited, so these grant funds boost the availability of such foods to people in need.”
Caritas of Waco is a nonprofit organization that serves McLennan County and the surrounding area by providing individuals and families with urgent support and long-term solutions to poverty. In 2017, Caritas served more than 32,000 families with emergency food assistance and distributed 4.1 million pounds of food through its pantry.
For more information on Caritas or to support its community efforts, visit www.caritas-waco.org or call 753-4593.