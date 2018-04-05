Bell’s Hill Elementary School was recently named a national winner of the Keep America Beautiful Recycle-Bowl contest. Students in the school’s Garden Club, with assistance from the custodial staff and classroom teachers, conducted the campuswide recycling effort that led to national recognition.
The students joined more than 1,000 schools representing 550,000 students and teachers who recycled 2 million pounds of approved recyclable materials. The school’s recycling program involved the collection of acceptable materials throughout the school, movement of the material to the appropriate pick-up location, tracking the actual weight or volume of collected materials through standardized methods, and maintenance and cleanliness of classroom bins and larger recycling containers.
The national Recycle-Bowl contest is designed to galvanize or improve recycling in elementary, middle and high schools across America, and uses friendly competition to motivate young people toward adopting sustainable behaviors.
As a result of the four-week competition, Bell’s Hill Elementary won the national award for “Most Improved” school and will receive $1,500 worth of recycling bins for demonstrating the most improvement in its recycling per capita rates from 2016 to 2017. Bell’s Hill was one of only two schools in the nation to be recognized.