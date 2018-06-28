Almost 400 local students received degrees as part of Baylor University's spring graduating class of nearly 3,000 in May.
Belton
Teresa Grace Blumenthal, Master of Arts — Spanish
Hannah Crawford Dowdy, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Mackenzie Elizabeth Keiper, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Baylor Business Fellows, Accounting (magna cum laude); Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Nathan Allen Lunde, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Caroline Elizabeth Mahler, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies
Jonathan Starlin Stanfill, Master of Science — Mathematics
Cameron Lee Watkins, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering
Stacie Kay Winkler, Master of Science — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Brentyn Allen Young, Bachelor of Arts — Journalism
China Spring
Sarah Marie Baldwin, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work
Matthew Stephen Oliver, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance, Entr and Corporate Innovation
Travis Levi Rollins, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting
Lauren Gail Walker, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting; Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Clifton
Marisela Devora, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Copperas Cove
Natalia Betancur Henao, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Hunter Marie Garcia, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Entrepreneurship
Cranfills Gap
Dustin James Lang, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Crawford
Tanner Blair Christensen, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting
Karen Jill Davis, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Tyler Givens Smith, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering (summa cum laude)
Eddy
Blake Andrew Bostick, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting; Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Fairfield
Alexandra Lee Carroll, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies
Franklin
Sarah Anne Davis, Bachelor of Arts — Anthropology, History (magna cum laude)
Gatesville
Emily Megan Kent, Bachelor of Science — Geology
Lindsey Rebecca Lozada, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Amber Marie Ludtke Smith, Bachelor of Science — Biology
Hamilton
Sarah Jane Beshears, BS in Athletic Training — Athletic Training
Harker Heights
Meghan Sheridan Basso, Bachelor of Arts — Medical Humanities
Shaun Michael Gordon, BS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering
Justin Marcus Howard, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing
Audrey Brooke Karcher, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing
Jacob Bradley Larson, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Cydney Bianca Marco, Bachelor of Arts — Journalism
Hearne
Megan Brionna Villarreal, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies
Hewitt
Timothy Luke Arterbury, BS in Computer Science — Computer Science (cum laude)
Katherine Luisa Carriveau, Master of Arts — Spanish
Connor Allan Griffin, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting
Clayton Robert Hall III, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Rebecca Whitten Poe Hays, Doctor of Philosophy — Religion
Bisma Ikram, Bachelor of Science — Neuroscience (summa cum laude)
James Clayton King, Doctor of Philosophy — Statistics
Hunter Andrew Solano, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing
Matthew Frank Wilson, Doctor of Philosophy — Philosophy
Hillsboro
Amy Lynn Gaston, Master of Science in Education — Sports Management
Hubbard
Sharon Kay Turner, Bachelor of Arts — Art History
Killeen
Casey Doody, Master of Business Admin. — Executive Masters of Business Administration
Christian Javier Hernandez-Zegada, Bachelor of Science — Neuroscience
Keyshawn Tamarick Johnson, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science
Joy Patricia Moton, Bachelor of Arts — Journalism
Maya Angela Ross, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Nathan Samuel Wallace, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Specialist
Lorena
Ashlyn Elaine Bell, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education (magna cum laude)
Chloe Grace Connally, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work
Grant Walker Linnstaedter, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Supply Chain Management (magna cum laude)
Alexis Rose Workman, Bachelor of Arts — Classics
Lott
Derwin Audric Friesen, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting (magna cum laude); Master of Accountancy — Accounting
McGregor
Emma Taylor Deaconson, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Michaela Ashley Donahoo, Bachelor of Science — Geology
Lauren Rachelle Higgins, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education (magna cum laude)
Jenna Rae Joos, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies
Thomas Michael Klaskin, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work
Steven Alan Krause, Bachelor of Arts — Film and Digital Media
Bryan Christipher Maine, Doctor of Philosophy — Religion
Reid Cunzalo Nagle, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Risk Management and Insurance
Sarah Elaine O'Connor, Bachelor of Arts — Communication
Sarah Ashley Padilla, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work
Barret Brown Robinson, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing
Christian Dade Sellers, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science
Rachel Elizabeth Taylor, Bachelor of Fine Arts — Studio Art
Mackenzie Reed Williams, Bachelor of Fine Arts — Studio Art
Moody
Ryan Keith White, Bachelor of Arts — Language and Linguistics, Anthropology (cum laude)
Nolanville
Dylan Michael McHugh, Bachelor of Science — Biology
Riesel
Lacy Ann Miller, Bachelor of Arts — Environmental Studies
James Andrew Wooley, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Management
Robinson
Shelby Jo Abbe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing
Ashley Alexis Bearden, Master of Public Health — Community Health Education
Shayna Lynne Bettinger, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work (cum laude)
Wendy Leigh Cox, Master of Public Health — Community Health Education
Roseanna Marie Lingle, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing (cum laude)
Sydnee Michele Nichols, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies (magna cum laude)
Brandon Rickabaugh, Master of Arts — Philosophy
Hannah Elizabeth Rosenkranz, Bachelor of Fine Arts — Theatre Performance (magna cum laude)
Jonah Matthew Salazar, Bachelor of Arts — Environmental Studies
Jacob Scott Sherwin, Bachelor of Arts — Language and Linguistics, French
Rachel Nicole Sterling, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing (cum laude)
Coleman Shane Swoveland, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Specialist
Salado
Peyton Womack, Bachelor of Science in Education — Middle Grades Mathematics
Temple
Dustin Liao Chen, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing, International Business
Caleb Michael Damron, Master of Business Admin. — Executive Masters of Business Administration
Hannah Grace Eaton, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Jad Mike Halabi, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Management
Manuel Hernandez, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance, International Business (cum laude)
David Dunham Hensley Shine, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Professional Selling, Entrepreneurship
Crystal Ann Walker, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Thornton
Raely Danielle Sherrod, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies
Troy
Miranda Mae Allred, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies
Valley Mills
Grant Steven Swingler, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Specialist
Waco
Alexandria Marie Alaman, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies
Mohammad Alawadi, Bachelor of Science — Chemistry
Tyler Sonja Albarado, Bachelor of Arts — Sociology
Michelle Josephine Alessandro, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Scott Michael Anderson, Master of Arts — History
Kimberly Taise Andrade, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science
Justice Ramine Arman, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Truitt Gordon Arnhart, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering
Chelsey Brianne Art, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs
May Atassi, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance
Faith Tope Awoniyi, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health Science Studies
David Sellers Aycock, Master of Business Admin. — Executive Masters of Business Administration
Courtney Blair Bacon, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies
Jade Rochelle-LeeAnn Bailey, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Human Resources Management (cum laude)
Cailin Jaye Ballard, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing
C. Carter Barnett III, Bachelor of Arts — Arabic and Middle East Studies, History (summa cum laude)
Delany Justice Baum, Bachelor of Arts — Environmental Studies
Virginia A. Berg, Bachelor of Arts — Medical Humanities
Berkley William Bonjonia, MS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering
Michael David Bower, Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Jennifer Lynn Bradley, Master of Science in Economics — Economics
Shamika Joylisia Bradshaw, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Jena Fae Brannon, Bachelor of Arts — Medical Humanities
David Alexander Brighton, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering
Erik Taylor Broussard, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting, Management Information Systems; Master of Accountancy — Accounting, Management Information Systems
Joseph D Brower, Bachelor of Arts — Philosophy
CaitlinAnn McClure Brown, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Nutrition Sciences
Kristen Breana Brown, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Nutrition Sciences
Danielle Kathleen Bryant, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing
Morgan Victoria Burford, Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Emily Catherine Burton-Wood, Bachelor of Arts — English
Deanna Chelsea Calder, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs
Ryan Sterling Cantrell, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Supply Chain Management
Gabriella A. Carbonara, Bachelor of Arts — Psychology
Jonathan Paul Jules Carr, Bachelor of Arts — Communication
Brooke Madison Carter, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders (magna cum laude)
Alondra Castillo, Bachelor of Science — Biology
Jinjie Chen, Master of Science — Statistics
Mills Chenot, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Management Information Systems
Wallace Chipidza, Doctor of Philosophy — Information Systems
Junshik John Choe, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering
John-Mark Clemenson, MS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering
Jessica Lauren Cobaugh, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Hayden Ray Coie, Master of Music — Piano Pedagogy and Performance
Nicholas Ryan Coker, Bachelor of Arts — University Scholar
Ariana Elyse Coleman, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing, International Business
Gabriella Marie Conte, Bachelor of Arts — Communication
Peter Samuel Coogan, Master of Science — Mathematics
Samantha Leanne Cook, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies
Reed Anderson Cooper, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Baylor Business Fellows, Entrepreneurship ; Master of Taxation — Taxation, Entrepreneurship
Nicholas James Cox, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting
Owen Drew Craven, Master of Science — Geology
Loren Nissi Crawford, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Abigail Chia Croxton, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies
Kilikina Elizabeth Cummings, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Sports, Sponsorship, and Sales
Kimo Robert Cummings, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs
Melissa Curtis, Master of Public Health — Community Health Education
Michael A. Daniliuc, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies
Chabraba David, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Rachael Anne Davis, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing
Robert Jackson Decker, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Riley David DeHaan, BS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering (summa cum laude)
Christina Maria Delgado, Bachelor of Science — Biology
Cameron John Dexter Torti, Master of Arts — Curriculum and Instruction
Zhiying Diao, BS in Public Health — Public Health
Prescott James Duszynski, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing (cum laude)
Hannah Dyar, Master of Arts — Spanish
Hannah Nicole Dye, Bachelor of Science — Environmental Science (cum laude)
Tafara Jermaine Dzingirai, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering
Michaela Marie Eason, Bachelor of Arts — Medical Humanities
Miriah Lauren Edwards, Master of Arts — Communication
Hannah Lee Engstrom, Master of Arts — Museum Studies
Shelly Faye Fanning, Bachelor of Arts — Communication
Aya Hussein Farhat, Master of Arts — Communication
Yanting Feng, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting, Finance
Alexandra Va Lear Pasi Fitzmaurice, Master of Science — Mathematics
Erica A Fleming, Bachelor of Science in Education — Mid Grades Eng/Lang/Arts/Read
Kayla Rose Follis, Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Bonnie Lynn Forbes, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Management Information Systems, Marketing
Mackenzie Elizabeth Foster, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Nutrition Sciences
Ana Maria Gallegos, Bachelor of Science in Education — Secondary Eng/Lang/Arts/Read (cum laude)
Junelyn Gail Gamayot Gamao, Bachelor of Science — Biology
Brandon Gamez, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies
Yu Gao, Bachelor of Science — Applied Mathematics
Catherine Mary Garcia, Bachelor of Arts — Communication
Abdullah Naser Ghali, Bachelor of Science — Biology (cum laude)
Bailee Rhea Gill, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting
Gian Goff, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing
Elizabeth A. Goyette, Master of Arts — Political Science
Joseph Perry Graham, Bachelor of Arts — Journalism
Carlyn Bell Grandcolas, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing
Bethany Ariel Gray, Bachelor of Arts — Psychology, Theatre Arts (summa cum laude)
Ashton Taylor Griffin, Bachelor of Music — Applied Music
Allison D. Gutierrez, Education Specialist — School Psychology
Austin Thekla Gutzke, Bachelor of Arts — English (cum laude)
Samuel Wilson Hall, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Baylor Business Fellows, Accounting (cum laude); Master of Accountancy — Accounting, Accounting
Audrey Aileen Hamlin, Bachelor of Science in Education — Special Education All Level (summa cum laude)
Katelynn Brooke Hamm, BS in Athletic Training — Athletic Training
Kaylee Nicole Harcrow, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing, Management
Kaellen Ann Harrington, BS in Computer Science — Computer Science
Kelly Ann Harris, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Haley Lynn Haskew, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Baylor Business Fellows, Accounting ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting, Accounting
Jessica Leigh Hastings, BS in Engineering — Engineering (magna cum laude)
Tara Renee Hawkins, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Tristan Michael Hawkins, BS in Athletic Training — Athletic Training
Luke McEwan Haynes, Bachelor of Arts — Sociology
Neils Christian Hazen, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Marissa Elyse Hemenway, Master of Science — Exercise Physiology
Rachel Ann Hengesh, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Media Business
Daniel Joseph Hibbs, Bachelor of Arts — University Scholar (magna cum laude)
Abigail Higgins, Bachelor of Arts — University Scholar (magna cum laude)
Wesley David Hill, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Entr and Corporate Innovation, Real Estate
Amanda D Hinshaw, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education
Thomas Colby Holler, Bachelor of Arts — Economics
Michael Jacob Holmes, Master of Science — Exercise Physiology
Alexis Dionne Hooker, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies
Michael Wayne Hopkins, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting (magna cum laude); Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Matthew Christopher Huizinga, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting, Finance; Master of Accountancy — Accounting, Finance
Hannah Jane Humphrey, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing
Katherine Elizabeth Humphrey, Bachelor of Science in Education — Exercise Physiology
Whitney Caroline Humphrey, Bachelor of Science in Education — Middle Grades Mathematics (summa cum laude)
Nathan Allen Hutcherson, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs
Marissa Elaine Hyland, Master of Science — Sports Pedagogy
Matthew Todd Jackson, Doctor of Philosophy — Chemistry
Eufemia Guadalupe Jaimes, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing
Priscilla Joy Olivia James, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Lauren Griffith Jameson, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Yoona Jeong, Master of Music — Conducting
Peter Jonnathan Jimenez, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies
Nichol Miriam John, Bachelor of Science — Biology
Hannah Victoria Johnson, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Hayden Eugene Johnson, Bachelor of Science — Geology
Nicole Meade Johnson, Master of Science — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Elise Danielle Jones, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Marguerite Joy Kearney, Bachelor of Arts — International Studies
Amber Elizabeth Keil, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Steve Kemgang, Bachelor of Arts — French
Blake Victor Kent, Doctor of Philosophy — Sociology
Julianne Elizabeth Kerner, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education (magna cum laude)
Shayan Ahmad Khan, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting
Yera Kim, Master of Music — Performance
Aimee Ihlenfeld King, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work
Kasey Elizabeth Kinzel, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health Science Studies
Dylan Blake Kirby, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Jared Nicholas Kloeker, Bachelor of Science in Education — Secondary Social Studies
Noelle Kenon Knee, Bachelor of Science in Education — Spanish (summa cum laude)
Kristin Elizabeth Koch, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs
Xifeng Kong, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting, Finance
Spencer Krauss, Master of Arts — Political Science
Kaley Joanne Kreidler, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders (magna cum laude)
Yasmin Christine Laird, Bachelor of Science in Education — Spanish
Kelsey Rae Landrum, BS in Public Health — Public Health (cum laude)
Benjamin Paul Leavitt, Master of Arts — History
David Seonghoon Lee, Master of Taxation — Taxation
Shyanne Nicole Lee, Bachelor of Science — Chemistry (magna cum laude)
Mary Elizabeth Leece, BS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering (magna cum laude)
Caitlen Marie Lehrmann, Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Nursing
Lenneth S Li, Bachelor of Science — Biology
Michael Vincent Lopez, Bachelor of Arts — History
Marcos Luna Hoyas, Master of Arts — Communication
Dyllan Antonio Macias, BS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering
James Andrew Mackenzie, Bachelor of Arts — University Scholar (summa cum laude)
Katherine Ann Mackenzie, Master of Arts — Museum Studies
Kylan Farrell Mahler, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting ; Master of Taxation — Taxation
Brooklynn Nicole Mann, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Dawna Sue Martin, Bachelor of Science in Education — Exercise Physiology
Paul Knowlton McClure, Doctor of Philosophy — Sociology
Austin McDaniel, Master of Arts — International Relations
Erin Marie McGrew, Bachelor of Arts — Psychology
Ross Michael McLaughlin, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science
Casey Graham McPherson, Bachelor of Science — Biology
Megan Paulina McRae, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders (summa cum laude)
Alessandra Cristina Mendiola, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Nutrition Sciences
Jason Greer Miller, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting
Lynneth Jean Miller, Doctor of Philosophy — History
Sarah Beth Miller, Master of Science in Education — Higher Education & Student Affairs
Khant Minn, Master of Arts — Physics
John David Moreton, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering (magna cum laude)
Molly Elizabeth Morris, Bachelor of Arts — Language and Linguistics
Nicholas Paul Mosser, MS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering
Christian Keigo Mull, Bachelor of Science — Biochemistry
Courtney Danielle Muncey, Bachelor of Social Work — Social Work
Karlyn Ann Murphy, Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Hope Balfa Mustakim, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Theodore James Nash, Bachelor of Arts — Economics
Rachel Rebecca Neubert, Bachelor of Arts — Psychology (summa cum laude)
Dana Xavier Nguyen, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Christian Robert Nichols, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance
Angelica Tram Anh Nowling, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Management
Jose Antonio Olivas Jr., BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Interior Design
Joshua Kayode Omotoso, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting, Finance ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting, Finance
Grace Jacquelyn Ouellette, Bachelor of Arts — University Scholar
Megin Mercy Parayil, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health Science Studies
Syed Saahil Saadath Pasha, Bachelor of Science — Biology
John Hieu Pham, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Daniel Jacobo Pinillos, Bachelor of Science — Geology
Collin Pittman, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science
Huiyao Qiu, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Courtney Gayle Quirk, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Nutrition Sciences
Danielle Hailes Raney, MS in Information Systems — Information Systems
Patrick Reynolds Reinschmidt Jr., Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance, Management Information Systems
Mads Christian Reynolds, Master of Science — Mathematics
Sarvin Rezayat, MS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering
Caleb Rhee, Bachelor of Science — Biology
Domenique Rieder-Gasca, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders (magna cum laude)
Hannah Riddle Rigg, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Tazz Richard Roy Rodoni, Bachelor of Science — Biology, Biochemistry
Ginger Nicole Rodriguez, Master of Arts — Spanish
Jessica Grace Rogers, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Hunter Dillon Ross, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Entrepreneurship (magna cum laude)
Imani Nicole Rouse, Bachelor of Arts — Sociology
Jessenia Andrea Ruiz, Bachelor of Arts — Communication (magna cum laude)
Jeanne Noelie Samake, Master of Public Health — Community Health Education
Zachary Ryan Schaser, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering (summa cum laude)
Tanner Michael Schnitz, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Kaylyn Amanda Schultz, Master of Public Health — Community Health Education
Zachary A. Sheldon, Master of Arts — Communication
Paige Elizabeth Shellhorse, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Shamira Ann Shepherd, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science
Kuanhan Shi, BS in Elec/Comp Engineering — Electrical & Comp Engineering, Mathematics
Pawandeep Singh, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing
Blair Frances Sivess, Bachelor of Science — Biology
Nathaniel Allyn Smith, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Accounting ; Master of Accountancy — Accounting
Katherine Elizabeth Smith, Doctor of Philosophy — Religion
Janice Elaine Smith, Bachelor of Science — Mathematics
David Glasier Somerville, Bachelor of Science in Education — Integrated Studies
Nathaniel Stickney, Master of Science — Computer Science
Samuel Christian Still, Bachelor of Arts — Great Texts-Western Tradition (cum laude)
Rachel Elizabeth Stone, Bachelor of Arts — Biology
Chelsea Ann Strawn, Bachelor of Arts — Political Science (cum laude)
Kenadi Lynn Sutton, Bachelor of Science — Geology
Calleigh Theresa Swift, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies
Jennifer Elaine Tavares, MS in Biomedical Engineering — Biomedical Engineering
Austin Rich Taylor, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Savanna Nicole Taylor, Bachelor of Arts — Communication
Abigail Louise Thompson, Master of Music — Church Music
Carlye Elizabeth Thornton, Master of Arts — Journalism
Amy Michele Tomlinson, Master of Business Admin. — Executive Masters of Business Administration
Chelsy Nicole Torben, Bachelor of Science in Education — Exercise Physiology
Carrie Tran, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Jonah D. Tull, Bachelor of Science in Education — Physical Education All Level
Brooke Lacey Uptmore, Bachelor of Arts — Communication
Raquel Brilliana Urdiales, Bachelor of Arts — Anthropology
Abigail Rae van Hooff, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education
Justin Nicholas Vance, Bachelor of Music Education — Instrumental Music
Jennifer Marie VanNatta, Bachelor of Science — Biochemistry, Spanish (magna cum laude)
Tyler John Vassar, Education Specialist — School Psychology
Ana Laura Vielledent Olea, Bachelor of Arts — Communication
Holly Lyn Vinson, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Child and Family Studies
Anastasia Nicole Walton, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education (summa cum laude)
Jing Chih Wang, Bachelor of Music — Applied Music (summa cum laude)
Sara Racquel Warner, BS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering
Samuel Joseph Watson, Master of Arts — Communication
Chengli Wei, Doctor of Philosophy — Electrical & Comp Engineering
Amy Katherine Wenzel, BS in Family & Consumer Sciences — Apparel Merchandising
Nicholas Richard Werse, Doctor of Philosophy — Religion
Julianne Rosalie White, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Jonathan Christopher Wielenga, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Ashley Michelle Willard, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Ashley Marie Pomaikai Williams, Master of Business Admin. — Business Administration
Zachary Alan Williams, MS in Mechanical Engineering — Mechanical Engineering
Gatlyn Lawrence Wittenburg, Bachelor of Science in Education — Exercise Physiology
Robert Chase Wolf, Bachelor of Arts — Chemistry
Tahlene Rose Yacoubian, Bachelor of Arts — Sociology
Alexis R. Youst, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Finance
Dan Yu, Master of Music — Performance, Piano Pedagogy and Performance
Keran Zhang, Master of Science — Computer Science
Binzhi Zhao, Bachelor of Arts — Communication
Qi Zhou, Doctor of Philosophy — Statistics
Brandon Michael Zuercher, Bachelor of Science — Nutrition Sciences
West
Kaitlin Kerr Garland, Bachelor of Arts — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Whitney
Lauren Elaine Callaway, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Marketing, Management
Woodway
Leslie Michell Cates, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Entr and Corporate Innovation
Bre'Anne Nicole Golding, Bachelor of Arts — Psychology
Preston Thomas Hacker, Bachelor of Arts — Communication
Anneka Lenae Harralson, Bachelor of Science in Education — Elementary Education
Madison Elizabeth Horner, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Baylor Business Fellows, Management (summa cum laude)
Brianna M. Johnson, Master of Science — Communication Sciences and Disorders
Xing Meng, Master of Science — Statistics
Lyle Gregory Sherman, Bachelor of Business Admin. — Supply Chain Management, Management Information Systems
Fisher Smith, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health/Kinesiology/Leisure Studies
Meg Ellen Wallace, Master of Social Work — Social Work
Jeremy Patrick Weaver, Bachelor of Arts — Spanish (cum laude)
Stephanie Ann Welch, Bachelor of Science in Education — Health Science Studies (summa cum laude)
