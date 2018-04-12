The Texas Water Utilities Association presented its Heroism Award to Aqua Texas facility operator Gayln Griffin at the association’s annual meeting in Corpus Christi in March.
The award recognizes an individual in the water utility industry who has performed an exceptional public or private humanitarian act by demonstrating endurance, civic concern, bravery, courage, nobility or other heroic traits.
Last year, Griffin heard a woman scream for help while he was in Aqua’s Waco parking lot. Lori O’Neill had been driving her husband, Dr. Eric O’Neill, to the hospital because of chest pains, and he became unresponsive.
Griffin performed CPR on O’Neill for about 15 minutes until an ambulance arrived. Griffin’s rapid response is credited with saving the life of O’Neill, and his heroic efforts are the subject of a city of Waco video on the importance of CPR training.
“I encourage everyone to get trained in CPR because you just never know when you’ll need it” Griffin said. “I never thought I would be using it to this magnitude — to where it would save someone’s life — but thank God it did.”
Russell Hamilton, executive director of TWUA, also praised Griffin.
“Thankfully, in our society there are still people like Gayln Griffin willing to step forward and assist their neighbors in a time of need, and his actions speak volumes about his character,” Hamilton said. “This heroism award honors his compassion and humanitarian efforts.”
Aqua Texas serves more than 180,000 people in 53 counties statewide, including many in McLennan County.