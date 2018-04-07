Hundreds turned out to see the Navy's Blue Angels precision flying team at Saturday's Heart Of Texas Airshow at Texas State Technical College, but the weather had the last laugh, with winds and a low cloud ceiling cutting short both the afternoon show and the fighter jets' performance.
Those who left early or stayed through the cold until the end of the Blue Angels' curtailed performance will have a second shot at the airshow and can use their validated tickets for Sunday's airshow.
The first Waco appearance of the crack Navy flight team in about 30 years drew many to Saturday's show, both fans of aviation shows in general and spectators there specifically for the Angels.
Flags whipped stiff by the wind and whirring ground-level anemometers, however, told the afternoon's story. A wind gusting to more than 20 mph, temperatures in the high 30s and low gray skies followed a cold front that passed through Central Texas on Friday night.
A cloud ceiling of about 1,000 feet scratched a planned flyover by the B-2 stealth bomber and, and stiff winds cancelled jumps by both the Navy's Leap Frogs and Army Special Operations' Black Dagger parachute teams at the opening of the airshow.
Wrapped in blankets or wearing coats and parkas, airshow viewers watched World War II aircraft and small aerobatic planes in the first hour of the planned four-hour show. Flying conditions did not improve, however, and organizers opted to call off all but the Blue Angels show at 3 p.m.
Many spectators braved the cold to see the Angels in flight. Belton residents Doug and Ami McDonald, regular attendees of the Central Texas Air Show in Temple, had driven up with their children, his parents and other family members, but took a sidetrip to a nearby Walmart to buy sleeping bags in which they burrowed against the cold.
"I guess we're doing our part to help the Waco economy," he said with a laugh, prompting his wife Ami to quip, "It's still cheaper than the (Magnolia Market at the) Silos."
Some waited for the Blue Angels' show in their cars and trucks while others sought shelter from the biting wind behind food trucks, static aircraft and even portable restrooms. Food trucks serving hot food or hot chocolate had small lines of customers, but not the Kona Ice truck.
"Actually, I've sold three ices so far," truck operator Gloria Garcia, 24, said. "The first was near when (the airshow) opened, but the third … I thought that was crazy. I wish we'd brought our cotton candy and hot chocolate to sell."
A small wagon tipped on its side did impromptu duty as a windbreak for children as Waco residents James and Abby Sanderlins and their children, 10-year-old James and 8-year-old Alyssa, awaited the Blue Angels. The family had attended airshows for several years at TSTC, but none as cold as this one, James Sanderlins said.
"Last year, we got sunburned," Abby Sanderlins said.
Blue Angel flight crews started to assemble around the six fighters parked on the runway a half hour before the planned flight time as Guns 'N Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" played over the public address system to scores of bundled attendees bracing against the cold wind.
The six pilots and their jets didn't roar down the TSTC runway until 3:23 p.m. A program of low-level passes over the airfield in tight four-plane diamond formation and solo pilots executing tight turns and rolls after takeoff drew applause from the crowd.
Nine minutes into the flight, however, the team's announcer told the audience that flight conditions would not permit the Angels to perform their remaining aerial maneuvers, and they landed shortly thereafter.
The Heart Of Texas Airshow will continue Sunday as planned, with gates open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the airshow from noon to 4:30 p.m. and the Blue Angels flying at 3 p.m. Sunday's weather forecast from the National Weather Service calls for cloudy skies clearing by the afternoon with a high in the mid-60s.
An airshow announcer said people with validated tickets for Saturday's show could return for admission at no extra charge Sunday. Efforts to reach airshow president and CEO Debby Standefer after the airshow for confirmation were unsuccessful.
Bob Granger, 64, a longtime veteran of Blue Angels performances in the Washington, D.C., area, Virginia and Texas, said he will be back Sunday. He was attending with his 13-year-old grandson, Jonathan, of Hewitt.
"After church tomorrow, we'll be back," Granger said.