Cameron Park Zoo officials Tuesday will pitch a countywide bond election to pay for a $12.5 million expansion, including a high-tech education center, an animal hospital, more parking and an exhibit for endangered African animals.
If county commissioners agree to a November election date, it would be the third county bond election for capital improvements at the zoo, which is celebrating its 25th year.
Zoo director Jim Fleshman will lay out his proposal Tuesday to McLennan County commissioners at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse and to the Waco City Council at a 3 p.m. workshop at the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theatre.
“We’re trying to provide something good as a tourist attraction for the community, something that people can be proud of,” Fleshman said. “We want to keep things fresh so the public keeps coming.”
Zoo officials calculate that the 20-year bond would add 0.575 cents per $100 to the county proprety tax rate, adding $5.75 to the annual tax bill for a $100,000 home. As always, the city and the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society will continue to pay for the zoo’s operations.
County Judge Scott Felton said the zoo is an “economic driver” for the whole county, and a case can be made for countywide funding for its expansion.
“The commissioners will have to look at that and see how it might affect our bond rating,” he said, adding that the county faces other capital needs, such as roads, judicial buildings and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades.
The zoo project would add 6.5 acres to the Africa exhibit, with new habitat for African blackfooted penguins, bongo antelope, black-and-white colobus monkeys, red river forest hogs and okapis.
The bond would also realize a longtime vision of creating a 28,000-square-foot education center near the zoo entrance, which would cost about $5.5 million. The education center, which could be divided into six classrooms, would cater to visiting school groups. It would allow the latest video technology, perhaps allowing teleconferencing with field biologists in Africa or “augmented reality” that would allow youngsters to “pet” an elephant onscreen.
“This will allow us to do more core mission work, helping kids view science and technology in a new way and exposing those kids more to the zoo in general,” Fleshman said.
The animal hospital, which would be constructed near Fourth Street, would replace a one-room clinic that was built in 1993, when the zoo had about 50 animals. It now has nearly 1,600 of many sizes and species. With 10,000 feet of space, it would have enough room to quarantine sick animals and even house visiting veterinary interns.
The bond would also add paved parking to accommodate growing crowds. During a two-week spring break period last month, the existing lots were quickly swamped as 54,731 people visited the zoo, including 7,070 on one day.
Overall attendance at the zoo has increased 140 percent since 2000, when county voters approved a $9.5 million bond election to add the Brazos River Country exhibit. Last year saw 313,000 visitors, up from 130,000 in 2000.
In a typical year, the zoo gets about $2 million from the city’s general fund to subsidize operations. Fleshman said he expects the improvements will add about $822,000 in expenses each year, but that the increase will be completely offset by increased attendance revenue.
Up to 13 new positions could be needed, but some would be funded by the nonprofit zoo society, he said.
The zoo hasn’t had a major expansion since 2009, when it opened the Asian Forest exhibit with orangutans and Komodo dragons.
Waco City Manager Wiley Stem said new attractions are important to keep people coming back
“Zoos are like everything else,” he said. “If you don’t make improvements and investments, you can’t expect attendance to continue to grow. This is a good time to invest in the zoo and let it thrive.”
Fleshman said the new animals should be a strong tourist draw.
The blackfooted penguin is native to the shoreline of southern Africa and is smaller than the better-known emperor penguin of Antarctica.
“They’re hot right now, really popular,” he said. “If you can get up close to them they can be pretty interactive. We’ll have underwater viewing for them. I don’t know if we can do this, but I’d love to see kids be able to go underneath the water so they can see how a penguin floats.”
Perhaps the most unusual animal in the new bunch is the okapi, a member of the giraffe family that has maroon upper-body fur and zebra-striped legs. Okapis are native to the rainforests of equatorial Africa.
Colobus monkeys are also residents of the forest, spending their entire lives in trees, eating leaves.
Red river hogs are a small but colorful member of the pig family that spend their time wallowing in rivers, while bongos are nocturnal forest dwellers found in the rainforests of equatorial Africa.
Fleshman said all the animals will be procured from other zoos through the Species Survival Plan network, which is intended to preserve endangered and threatened species and ensure genetic diversity.