East Waco residents, educators and advocates voiced early opposition Friday to a youth residential center slated to be housed at 1916 Seley Ave.
A group known as Waco Life Care Center bought the former nursing home in April 2017, records show. Three onsite inspections by the city of Waco must occur before the operation may begin. State licensing procedures are also ongoing.
About 30 East Waco residents at a Friday meeting said they have seen unsuccessful processes play out before at the building in the heart of the neighborhood. Opponents of Waco Life Care Center alleged a lack of transparency in the planning processes and naiveté of the area.
James Lee Jr., a justice of the peace and longtime Carver Park Neighborhood Association leader, said the applicant didn’t have an adequate understanding of the neighborhood and its needs. Others who questioned the project included La Vega Independent School District officials and Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, an aide to county Commissioner Lester Gibson who is herself a candidate for Gibson’s seat.
Lee and La Vega officials were among the opponents to prior applications for permits to use the building for various therapeutic purposes.
In 2014, the city council and City Plan Commission rejected a special zoning permit requested by Snugg Harbor to turn the facility into a 90-bed treatment center for boys.
La Vega ISD and the city of Waco later filed a tax suit against the company, alleging it owed more than $36,000 in property taxes to the two entities.
In 2016, ABODE Treatment Inc. of Fort Worth sought to operate a residential drug treatment center for more than 100 adults. Waco City Council again denied a special permit. Former Councilman Wilbert Austin Sr. led the former opposition efforts in both cases. He died last year after sitting on the council for 11 years.
A Waco Life Care Center representative said the group will offer child-care services, a transitional living program that includes “basic life skills training and the opportunity for children to practice those skills,” according to a presentation. It also hopes to host extracurricular activities and provide job training tips.