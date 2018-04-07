Major renovations will start as early as this week on two city parks — a popular one in South Waco and an underused one in East Waco.
Kendrick Park, at 4011 Bagby Ave., will get $471,000 to replace a decrepit splash pad and add a shaded play structure, a water fountain and trail extensions.
East Waco Park, at 401 Hood St., will get $298,606 for lighting, irrigation curbs and gutters, fencing, lighting and sports court resurfacing.
The Waco City Council awarded contracts this week worth about $770,000 in total for the projects, funded by federal Community Development Block Grants. Don Jackson Construction of Waco won the contract for Kendrick Park, a project championed by District 2 Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez.
Built Wright of Waco was the winning bidder for East Waco Park. While the East Waco Park project has the smaller price tag, it will have an outsize impact on the surrounding neighborhood, Councilman Noah Jackson said.
Jackson represents the area and said the park has had a reputation in past years for drugs and disorderly conduct, and the reputation includes the appearance of the park being part of the problem.
Without curbs and gutters, the parking areas for the park have been undefined, leaving visitors to park willy-nilly on the park grounds, Jackson said. Lighting, signage and fencing are sorely needed, he said.
“To me, it wasn’t a park, just an open place with no enclosed sides to it,” he said. “What we want it to be is a facility where parents can take their kids to go play, and when kids kick the ball it wouldn’t go into the street.
“What I can foresee is that churches would take their activities there and have a nice gazebo and seating area. Organizations can come and use it. It’s only a few people who make it bad for the rest.”
Jackson is seeking to have the park renamed “Wilbert Austin Sr. Park” after the longtime District 1 councilman who died last year. Jackson, a longtime friend and ally of Austin, was appointed to fill out his term but is not running for re-election in the May 5 election.
Jackson said neighbors encouraged him to seek the name change because of Austin’s long struggle to rid the park of crime.
“I wasn’t going support Wilbert Austin’s name on it until I got with parks and recreation and was assured they are going to do the things needed to make it a park with lighting, fencing, signage, water fountains and curb and gutter.”
The city’s Historic Landmark Commission will consider a recommendation on the name change at an open meeting at 5:15 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of City Hall. The proposed name change is expected to go before the Waco City Council on May 15.
East Waco Park was established in the mid-20th century next to R.L. Smith Elementary School, but it declined after the school closed in the 1970s. The building was a notorious eyesore by the time it was demolished in 2012.
The nonprofit Neighborworks Waco bought the site after the demolition and developed it as “Legacy Square.” The agency has since built and sold four new homes, with three under construction and another planned.
Neighborworks Waco CEO Roy Nash said Austin pushed during his time as a councilman to make the park renovation a priority. Legacy Square gave the city another good reason to go forward with improvements, Nash said.
“This is really going to make it more family friendly, more desirable for folks to come and play and enjoy life,” he said.
Senior park planner Tom Balk said both the East Waco Park and Kendrick Park projects have been in the pipeline for several years. He was pleased to see that the low bids for both came in under budget, allowing the city to add some extras as bid alternates. That includes a masonry seat wall and extra lighting at East Waco Park and extra concrete trail loops at Kendrick Park.
Balk agreed that the East Waco Park improvements will help its image.
“The overall appearance will be that of a well-kept park that the community and city care about,” he said.
Kendrick Park, which surveys have found is one of Waco’s best-used neighborhood parks, will also see a major upgrade and an improved design, Balk said.
The splash pad that the city of Waco built in the early 2000s will be relocated inside the walking loop so it is near the playground and gazebo.
“The user experience is going to be enhanced for parents and folks who come to play with kids because all of that can now be orchestrated from the shade of the pavilion,” he said.
The old splash pad had deteriorated badly, partly because the textured rubber surface had to be removed on the grounds that it was harboring bacteria. That meant that every year parks workers had to use grout to create a new built-up surface for the water feature. The new splash pad will be concrete with a tough rubberized paint surface.
Both parks are scheduled to be completed no later than October, but Balk said he hopes they will be ready in late summer. The parks will largely remain open in the meantime, he said.