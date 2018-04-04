A local nonprofit is encouraging Wacoans to pencil in a cleanup day Saturday in coordination with the 20th anniversary of a nationwide community improvement program.
Keep Waco Beautiful, a nonprofit coalition of businesses and city programs focused on safety and cleanliness, has organized a few local events celebrating Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup and the state’s Don’t mess with Texas Trash-Off.
The city’s Solid Waste Services will collect bulky waste, brush and extra trash from curbs in north Waco’s Council District 4 starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. The other districts will have bulk pickups at a later date.
All Waco residents may bring brush and up to 10 scrap tires to Paul Tyson Field, where the Parks and Recreation Department will chip the brush and collect the tires. Residents must bring a Waco water bill to prove residency, according to a press release on the local cleanup efforts.
The city will also set up roll-off containers at locations requested by the Alta Vista, Brookview, Brook Oaks, Carver and North East Riverside neighborhood associations.
The local events are in partnership with the Waco Neighborhood Association and Baylor University’s day of service known as “Steppin’ Out.”