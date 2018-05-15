The Waco City Council approved funding Tuesday for body-worn cameras for all Waco police officers to wear as soon as August.
Police Chief Ryan Holt told council members the cameras are meant to bolster officer safety, enhance public trust, obtain unbiased evidence, assist in misconduct investigations and comply with racial profiling statutes.
“We have a tremendous relationship with our community,” Holt said. “I tell our officers, we have to work on that every single day, every single interaction, because we’re seeing people at their worst time. So we have to work on that relationship every single interaction we have with them.”
Officers will activate the cameras for all incidents involving a detainment or arrest, traffic or citizen stops, emergency responses and pursuits, DWI investigations, warrant services, field identifications and witness statements, Holt said. Officers will be required to activate the cameras in confrontations and will be held responsible for documenting failures.
Officers will deactivate the cameras after an arrest is completed and a suspect is taken to jail, and in other sensitive scenarios, including when they enter medical or psychiatric-care facilities.
Cameras will never be used during interactions with undercover officers or confidential informants, or during judicial proceedings. The cameras will not automatically activate when officers’ weapons are used, Holt said, citing a lack of technology.
The city chose Axon as its vendor, Holt said. Footage will be stored on remote servers and managed by the vendor. Thousands of law enforcement agencies use Axon, he said.
A new digital evidence management policy will include in-car cameras, body-worn cameras and tape and digital recorders.
The project was first presented to the council in December 2015, and local stakeholders including the local NAACP chapter and the Waco Police Association contributed to the policy discussions.
“I think this is great,” Councilman Dillon Meek said. “I really appreciate this. We can all agree public safety is one of our highest priorities on this council.”
Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez applauded Holt for “doing your homework” and said her constituents are interested in the issue.
“This is something (officers) should be very happy to be able to wear because of a lot of things that are going on in the community,” Rodriguez said. “This will keep our officers safe and our community safe as well.”
Mayor Kyle Deaver was also supportive of the measure.
“This is a very big investment for our city on behalf of our taxpayers, and as you pointed out, we’ll continue to point out that this is not going to solve everything,” Deaver said. “But one of the things that goes a long, long way to solving things is the relationship that you and your predecessors and your staff of officers build with our community every day.”
The council approved $635,570 to cover two years of body-worn camera operations. City officials expect the operations to continue to cost about $300,000 per year for the next 10 years.
New representation
The council swore in Andrea Jackson Barefield as District 1 councilwoman, replacing Noah Jackson Jr. Barefield won the election earlier this month.
District 1 encompasses East Waco, McLennan Community College, Texas State Technical College, Cameron Park, Timbercrest and parts of North Waco and South Waco.
Barefield, executive director of the Texas Brazos Trail Region, is the former chief of Waco’s Main Street program, which assists businesses with public funding requests under the nonprofit City Center Waco. Her mother, the late Mae Jackson, was mayor of Waco for less than a year until her unexpected death in 2005.
Hawaiian Falls management
The council heard from the new managers of the city’s Hawaiian Falls water park, ProParks Management Co.
ProParks Water Holdings President Curt Caffey said he hopes the water park will grow alongside Waco’s tourism boom.
The council approved the sublease for ProParks earlier this month, and the park will open for the season May 26.