Waco Independent School District will provide secure entrances to every campus by the end of summer and will consider metal detectors and arming certain staff as “school marshals” in response to heightened concerns of gun violence, Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson said at a town hall meeting Monday.
But some parents and school employees voiced concerns that just focusing on security won’t erase students’ anxiety and may increase it.
At one of two school safety forums held in Waco, Nelson talked to some 120 people at the City of Waco Multipurpose Center at 1020 Elm Ave. A simultaneous meeting at South Waco Elementary School drew about 35.
In the wake of the Santa Fe shooting near Houston, Nelson said he wanted to give parents, teachers, students and community leaders an opportunity to discuss solutions and prevention.
“The reason for this meeting is to be proactive,” Nelson said.
Nelson said this was the fourth town hall of the summer, albeit on a different topic than the past three.
“What I normally come in here and talk about is learning, but that’s not what we’re here to talk about,” he said. “It’s a moot point for us to talk about learning if we’re unwilling or unable to send every kid home the same way you sent them to us that morning.”
On a pamphlet handed out at the front door, Waco ISD provided a stark school shooting statistic. According to a CNN analysis of news reports since 2009, 288 school shootings have taken place in the United States compared to 2 in Canada, 2 in France, 1 in Germany, 0 in Japan, 0 in Italy and 0 in the United Kingdom during the same time period.
“It’s just skyrocketed out of control,” Nelson said. “It’s happening just too regularly now.”
The town hall was not about gun control, Nelson said, but about finding ways to keep 15,000 students safe every day.
Nelson said it was “shocking” that some Waco ISD campuses lack secure entrances. The district will work quickly to ensure that all entrances have security cameras, intercom buzzers and key card entry systems. In a second phase, the district will look at “vestibules” at the entry points, in which visitors will have to wait before being buzzed in.
Nelson talked about the anonymous reporting system the district has in place. He suggested the possibility of metal detectors at schools and a school marshal system, touted by Gov. Greg Abbott. He assured parents that the district practices school safety drills regularly and added that his 15 school police officers carry the same equipment as the Waco Police Department.
Two mothers of special needs students at Waco ISD expressed their concern for their children in the event of an active shooter situation. Nelson advised that they consult with the new director of special education, Suzanne Hamilton, who was at the school safety town hall that evening.
Ramona Curtis, a Baylor official and community leader, expressed her concern about the effect gun-toting teachers would have on African-American students at school.
“There’s some concern if we start marshaling the teachers, the effect it will have on African-American children,” Curtis said, citing statistics about the racial disparity of police violence in the United States. “While we’re doing this training we do need to look at equity, that’s a huge concern for our African-American children. As someone who raised an African-American male, I was scared every time he left the house.”
Many at the school safety meeting emphasized the need for trauma awareness in the district.
“I am a trauma survivor,” said Tabitha Ferguson, Waco ISD reading literacy teacher. “Trauma does something to you. I don’t want to make it about me, but I want to be a voice for these young ones. I have seen things that are just unbelievable and they are just crying out for help. I think a lot of these kids are just responding to the environments that they are in.”
Ferguson suggested the district educate staff on the difference between trauma and mental illness, adding that her own experience with trauma and cries for help went unnoticed at a young age.
Another teacher requested further assistance from the district on how to support students dealing with hunger or the fear that a parent will be deported.
Nelson acknowledged those concerns.
“You can’t ask teachers to focus on reading, writing, math and thinking critically when they also have to be social workers and they have to deal with trauma, abuse and neglect,” Nelson said. “I know I speak from my team, you’re preaching to the choir, we live this every day, and we know this. We see it. Unfortunately for us, we cannot use trauma, abuse or neglect as ‘oh that’s why the schools aren’t safe, oh that’s why the kids can’t read.’ No we have to maintain these community standards in spite of the fact that most of our kids come from a single parent home.”
Nelson was one of three superintendents who took part in a roundtable on school safety Gov. Greg Abbott organized in response to the Santa Fe shooting on May 18.
Throughout the summer, Nelson said he will hold safety town halls to continue the conversation about school safety. The next town hall is expected sometime in July.