Property values downtown and throughout the county have been on the upswing in recent years, and housing development along the West Highway 84 corridor and the Ritchie Road area near Hewitt has been well-documented in expanding the tax base.
But this year, homeowners in older residential sections of Waco are learning their own properties have been valued at prices they find shocking.
Several residents living off Waco Drive told the Tribune-Herald their homes’ tax appraisals have increased 30 to 40 percent from last year’s, and one resident saw a 70 percent hike.
Preliminary home appraisals countywide increased by 12 percent compared to last year, to an average of $178,281. The average home appraisal in Waco Independent School District increased by 14 percent, to $134,537, according to the McLennan County Appraisal District. Homes in the Midway and China Spring school districts are valued at an average of about $242,000.
Homeowners will not pay more than a 10 percent increase on property taxes each year, because of a provision in state law. In many cases, the limit means homeowners’ tax bill will be up 10 percent every year for the foreseeable future, until it matches the appraisers’ value.
Allison Allen and her husband, Kirk, bought a newly built home on North 14th Street 11 years ago for $92,000. Its preliminary appraised value has been set at about $158,000 this year, up 41 percent from last year.
“For our neighborhood, on-the-ground reality, it doesn’t really reflect the reality of our neighborhood,” Allison Allen said.
An AT&T employee was killed violently while on the job close to the Allens’ home two years ago, and the man’s family has sued the company, alleging he should not have been working alone because the area is dangerous.
Assistant Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt said the spike is primarily a result of what houses are selling for.
“We’re seeing they’re selling quicker,” Bobbitt said. “They’re selling for above list price. The number of sales is actually down just a little bit, but the prices are definitely not down.”
He said appraisers spend the year reappraising and determining the values based on the cost approach and previous year’s data. They then compare the appraised value based on what they sold for.
“If there’s 20 houses in a neighborhood that sold, we take the median house and we actually will adjust that entire neighborhood, so that house is at 100 percent of market value,” Bobbitt said.
Bobbitt said it is unclear whether Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia craze affects sales prices. Realtor.com reported last year that the top 4 home search locations in the nation were Waco-area ZIP codes.
A Nationwide insurance report in October listed Waco among the worst housing markets in the nation because home prices were increasing faster than wages, to the point the local housing market was “overheating.”
“I think a lot of people are upset about the values going up, that it’s too much at one time,” Bobbitt said. “If we could keep it at 3 to 4 percent increase every year and keep up, we’d be happy doing that. But we can’t when the market is moving up 10 to 12 percent per year.”
If appraisals on average do not match market value, the state can issue penalties that would affect local school funding.
“We have to keep up with that, otherwise the state is going to come in and audit us, and the schools will lose funding if we’re not at 100 percent. … I know everybody thinks we’re too high, we’re raising everything too much. In some aspect, our hands are tied,” Bobbitt said. “We just have to reflect what the market’s doing.”
Waco real estate agent Matthew McLeod said this year’s appraisals left him confused.
“I can’t explain something that doesn’t have a logical explanation,” he said, when asked about the increases.
He sold a home on Austin Avenue in September, and it is now appraised at $100,000 more than the selling price, McLeod said.
“(The appraisers) seem to be making a whole lot about the fact some homes sold for more than list price,” McLeod said. “That doesn’t necessarily mean the market is hot. It means the home was underpriced. You can’t look at a home that sold for more than list price and necessarily conclude all homes are worth much more money.”
Residents have until May 15 to protest their home’s value with the appraisal district through an online portal. Residents who file protests in person or by mail may need to wait a week or longer to get an appointment, according to the appraisal district’s website.
Cristina Fuentes, a school cafeteria worker, saw a 39 percent increase on the appraisal of her home near Waco Drive. Fuentes said she has had to rely on the help of neighbors for her protest because her primary language is Spanish.
“It’s a little frustrating because it’s easier to defend myself in my own language,” Fuentes said through a translator. “I can be more eloquent in how I defend myself.”
And Cristina Dominguez, another neighbor who also speaks little English, saw a 70 percent increase to the appraisal for her home on North 13th Street. Her preliminary appraisal is $139,400, up from $82,000 last year.
Mike Stone is executive director of Waco Community Development, which assists first-time home buyers. He has a list of more than 50 homeowners who will protest their appraisals, he said.
“It’s going to make it more difficult for people to afford homes,” Stone said. “On the initial purchase it’s going to be harder on the families that are there, that already own a home. If they don’t get any kind of correction, that’s $800 to $900 more a year that they’re going to be paying in property taxes.”
McLeod, the realtor, said he could not give “anything to back up (the appraisal district’s) data.”
“If the median price for our housing market escalates, that doesn’t necessarily mean that all homes are worth more,” he said. “Instead … it’s very likely that people buying homes in the market can afford more expensive homes, but that’s a very different reality than paying more money for the same house.”
Allison Allen said she is concerned about the fabric of the neighborhood.
“Of course I’m worried about us, and I don’t want our bill to go up and up and up,” she said. “But then it’s like, what does it really do to the whole reason we moved here 11 years ago?”