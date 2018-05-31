A teacher’s friendly challenge to her Waco High School classes ended with record-breaking standardized test scores and a pizza party for a group of high-achieving students.
“Honestly I keep looking at the (STAAR test) results and I still don’t believe them,” said Gail Watson, a Waco High School Algebra I teacher.
At the beginning of the school year, Watson gave her students a goal to beat. If 80 percent of any particular algebra class passed the algebra section of the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness — the STAAR test — then she would treat them to a pizza party at the end of the year.
If 100 percent of the class passed the test, then Watson would treat the class to lunch at Golden Corral buffet.
The stakes were already high. The STAAR End Of Course Algebra I test is particularly important in that it is one of five tests students must pass in order to graduate from high school.
Watson said she is pleasantly surprised with the results this year.
“They are going to go down in history; I think this is the highest score we’ve seen at Waco High,” Watson said.
Ninety-five percent of Watson’s Algebra I students passed their STAAR Algebra test. Three of her classes hit her 100 percent goal. Keeping her word, next week Watson will take those 52 students from the 100 percent classes to Golden Corral.
With the help of $500 raised through a GoFundMe.com campaign, Watson celebrated the Waco High School students Thursday with a “full junk food buffet” including pizza, cookies, chips, cakes and soda.
Watson said she wants the kids to get the plaudits they deserve.
“Sometimes when you see pictures (of Waco ISD) in the paper, it’s the choir or the debate team,” she said. “I want people to see a true representation of Waco ISD. I have three students who this is their first year in the country, they don’t really speak English, but all three of them passed the test. I am just amazed because you could not drop me in Mexico and expect me to pass a test.”
As a whole, Waco High School has seen a vast improvement in math scores over the past three years.
“Three years ago our scores were sitting right around 50 percent of the kids passed,” said John Weeks, assistant principal over the math department at Waco High School. “Last year it went up to 68 (percent) and this year it was 79 (percent). So it’s going in the right direction, but it’s because of teachers like Miss Watson.”
Watson’s students agree. On Thursday, some students said Watson’s teaching techniques made a big difference in their test scores this year.
“I’ve been an iffy student with math, it’s been kind of hard, because it takes me a while to process everything,” said Anastashia Gonzales, a 15-year-old freshman at Waco High School. “(Watson) helped me a lot. She helped me see different ways to do math.”
Gonzales was one of the students celebrating at the pizza party Thursday morning.
Mahaliah Mann-Davis, a 15-year-old freshman student at Waco H.S., said she felt Watson bonded with her algebra class in a way that other math teachers in past grades had not.
“She told us about how she used to struggle with math and how not everybody is perfect,” Mann-Davis said. “She really got to us and let us know that if you mess up its okay, everybody makes mistakes.”
For some students, Watson is and will always be a favorite teacher.
“I’ve had a lot of struggles since I was young, always,” said Destiny Gandara, a freshman in Watson’s Algebra I class. “But she did a lot of stuff to help us out, she did a slope song that’s hilarious and told us hilarious stories about her life. It was great to have her as my teacher. She’s my favorite teacher.”
Teacher’s creativity
As Watson, dressed up in an out-of-character pink prom dress, oversaw the pizza party lunch line, assistant principal John Weeks spoke of how Watson’s creativity helped push her students toward success.
“All the teachers kind of all do their own little thing,” Weeks said. “Ms. Watson, of course, she goes above and beyond with everything that she does. Having someone like her, she’s irreplaceable. As you can see with the dress she has on, it completely goes against her personality, but she knew that the kids would love it. It’s just what she does.”