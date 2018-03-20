The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to specify what routes tractor-trailers can use and what kinds of brakes they cannot use.
The council on first reading voted to ban the use of engine compression braking systems, known as “jake brakes,” which the ordinance says create “an unreasonable noise.”
The council also voted as expected to switch providers for its emergency medical services from Paramedics Plus to American Medical Response.
The truck engine braking ordinance is based on laws in other towns to curb truck noise. The brakes, technically considered “retarding devices,” force diesel engines to compress air, slowing the truck without the need of friction-based service brakes.
Jacobs Vehicle Systems, which produced the original jake brakes starting in 1961, advertises them as a way to take stress off regular brakes on downhill grades and prevent them from overheating.
Mayor Kyle Deaver, a former motorcycle shop owner, supported the ordinance on first reading as part of a 5-0 vote but asked for a clearer definition of the prohibited braking system by the next reading in April.
City staff reviewed engine braking and truck routes after complaints by Councilman Noah Jackson about loud trucks along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Jackson lives near that crosstown route in the River Oaks subdivision.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is not listed as a truck route, but Jackson said he was seeing 25 to 30 trucks per day, mostly gravel trucks heading for pits along Highway 6.
He said better signage and enforcement have cut down on the problem in recent weeks.
The council on Tuesday deleted one stretch of road from the list of truck routes: the 17th-18th-19th Street corridor. City leaders are proposing to narrow that corridor and make it a lower-intensity, pedestrian-friendly road.
Truck routes are meant to steer tractor-trailer traffic away from residential areas, but the big rigs can still serve destinations along other roads. For example, delivery trucks will still be able to serve the H-E-B on North 19th Street, traffic engineer Eric Gallt said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council did not discuss the new contract for emergency medical services but approved it 5-0. Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez did not attend. Her husband, Joe Rodriguez, died last week.
Waco and its six adjacent suburbs are voting this month on the combined contract, with only Lacy-Lakeview, Beverly Hills and Robinson left to approve it. McLennan County is expected to follow suit with its own contract for the unincorporated areas.
AMR will take over the contract at the end of July, retaining much of the staff of Paramedics Plus, AMR regional director Robert Saunders said. Paramedics Plus is a spinoff of East Texas Medical Center EMS, which has had the local ambulance contract since 2003.
Paramedics Plus managers Dale Yates and James Stefka, who will be part of the new AMR team, attended the meeting Tuesday with Saunders, and they agreed that the transition should be smooth.
AMR will bring in new trucks this summer, increasing the number of vehicles in the area from 15 to 18. The company also will have a full-time educator to train EMS personnel.