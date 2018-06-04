The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve a restructuring of the Waco Convention Center that will create a new board of directors with the mission of driving up convention business.
Council members will hear the first of two readings of a city ordinance creating an eight-member board focused on strategic vision for the convention center and the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The council will meet at the convention center’s Bosque Theater at 3 p.m. for a work session and 6 p.m. for the business session.
The concept for the board of directors was born out of a three-year, $75,000 study exploring how best to run the convention center. The current advisory board will be dissolved, and a more powerful board with a greater focus on industry will work alongside city staffers.
The board will include two representatives from the tourism industry and one representative each from city council, the city manager’s office, McLennan County, the Greater Waco Sports Commission and the local culture and arts community. The board will also include an at-large member of the public, at the request of Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez.
A San Francisco-based consulting firm, JLL, has studied the issue since 2015 at the request of then-Mayor Malcolm Duncan Jr. Duncan had said the convention center operated without priorities or a strategic plan even after a $17.5 million renovation in 2012 that taxpayers supported.
The new commission will have more responsibility than the current advisory board. It will confer on incentive requests, budget process, marketing, financial statements, annual goals, booking policy, customer service and food and beverage options.
Council members have signaled support for these ideals proposed by JLL. Early recommendations surrounding service improvements and booking rates have already been implemented.
Rusty Black, interim director of the convention center, said the first meeting of the board could be in late July or early August, if all goes according to plan.
“(The study) was intended to make certain we were on the cutting edge of marketing techniques that the convention centers use and compare what we have here in Waco with other cities in the region and try to make sure we were doing what we needed to be doing,” Black said.
During the study period, the consultant and the council discussed the possibility of an independent nonprofit to run the convention center, with employees paid on commission to provide an incentive to book more conventions.
Under the final plan, salaried city staffers at the Convention and Visitors Bureau will continue reporting to city administrators, Black said. But he said discussions continue about ways to incentivize sales staff for securing convention bookings.
“That would be unusual, quite frankly, for a municipality to do that,” Black said. “But it’s not uncommon in the private sector where you have convention centers and hotel sales, that type of thing.”
City Manager Wiley Stem III said he expects to sit on the commission.
“I’m looking forward to a little bit different approach with the new executive director and a board that has some operational say-so, some operational authority,” Stem said, “because they will be making decisions and recommendations and participating in budget developments. ... I think that’s all really positive.”