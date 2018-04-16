The four Waco City Council candidates looking to win the District 1 seat of the late Wilbert Austin in the May 5 election will answer questions at a Wednesday evening forum.
Nonprofit executive Andrea Barefield, retiree Cecil McDowell, pizzeria manager Luis Guevara and businessman Dwayne Banks are set to face East Waco constituents at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the city’s Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.
The seat is currently held by Noah Jackson Jr., who is not seeking re-election. The Waco City Council appointed Jackson in June, days before Austin died. The district’s longest-serving city councilman had battled stomach cancer.
District 1 includes East Waco, Texas State Technical College, McLennan Community College, Cameron Park, Timbercrest, and portions of both North and South Waco.
A “meet and greet” runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session.
Also participating in the forum are the two candidates for the Waco Independent School District seat: District 1 incumbent Norman Manning and challenger Ashley Womack. The school district seat includes East Waco and parts of North and South Waco.
Early voting for the May 5 election begins April 23.