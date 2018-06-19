Waco city leaders were caught off guard by a plan to move a Department of Veterans Affairs post-traumatic stress disorder program from Waco to Temple, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said Tuesday during a city council meeting with Christopher Sandles, director of the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System.
Sandles said the health system has fallen short in keeping local officials updated and that his primary reason for going to the council’s work session Tuesday was to open up lines of communication. He also assured city officials the move will not place the VA hospital in Waco in any jeopardy.
“The more I engaged with the community, the more I realized that perhaps over at the health care system, we’d fallen short in updating people over why we do what we do and how the pieces all come together to ensure we’re able to serve our nation’s heroes more comprehensively,” Sandles said.
Local veterans’ advocates and Waco representatives have spoken out against moving the PTSD center at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Waco to Temple’s VA hospital. They have said the decision was not made in a transparent manner and does not accommodate veterans struggling with the after-effects of combat.
Deaver was the only council member to confront Sandles about the move, which is scheduled to happen within the year.
“That’s obviously been a confounding and contentious issue,” Deaver said. “I can tell you that leadership here was completely caught off guard by that move without any contact with us to begin with.”
Deaver opposes the move alongside several local leaders, including state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, and McLennan County Veterans Service Officer Steve Hernandez.
Council members said they share Sandles’ goal of improving communication between the two groups.
Sandles has said the move is intended to position the inpatient PTSD program on the same campus as a substance abuse program at the Temple site. He also said a women’s sexual trauma unit is set to move from Temple to Waco.
More than 2,100 veterans received PTSD treatment in Waco in 2017, and 151 veterans participated in the program, according to the health care system. Local veterans and others against the move, including U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, have said the Waco campus can hold both the PTSD program and the women’s trauma unit.
Sandles said the movement of the PTSD center will not lead to the closure of the Waco campus. He also encouraged local veterans to not form opinions based on the “rumor mill.”
“I’ve been a little surprised about how little folks have known about what we’ve invested in the Waco campus,” he said.
Sandles pointed to the opening of a call center at the Waco VA that added 356 jobs in 2012, a $30 million co-gen and energy center in 2014, an $8 million laundry in 2016 and other renovations. More than $63 million in projects and renovations have been completed in Waco and 518 employees have been added since 2012, he said.
From 2003 to 2006, Waco community leaders waged a campaign to keep the local hospital open amid nationwide closuers of expensive, older VA facilities in smaller population areas. Chet Edwards, Waco’s congressman at the time, led the charge alongside then-Mayor Virginia DuPuy and former Mayor Linda Ethridge.
Opponents of the move, including Flores have said they feared the PTSD program’s departure would place the entire Waco hospital at risk.
“Once the decision was made not to close the Waco campus, I personally sensed that the Waco community has maybe itself suffered from a bit of PTSD as a result of that,” Sandles said. “So every time we talk about doing anything on the Waco campus here at VA, I’ll get a lot of conspiracy discussions, people thinking this is just one more step and one more covert attempt to close the Waco campus. I can’t tell you how far away from the truth that is.”