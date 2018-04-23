More than 470 ballots were recorded Monday in McLennan County on the first day of early voting for 11 entities.
There were 393 residents who mailed in a ballot and 81 people who cast a vote in person.
Five entities partnered with McLennan County to host their elections: the cities of Bellmead, Waco, Crawford and Woodway; as well as Waco Independent School District.
Voters in those elections can cast a ballot at any one of four early voting sites until May 1 and at any of nine vote centers on election day.
The Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center vote center saw the most attention Monday with 31 people voting. Another 25 people voted at Bellmead City Hall.
By 3 p.m. Monday, 65 people had voted, county Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said.
“I guess Bellmead is busy and District 1 over in East Waco is busy,” Van Wolfe said while reviewing vote center total information. “But not very busy.”
Six local entities opted to run their own elections without county help. In November elections, Van Wolfe said, smaller entities can save money by partnering with McLennan County, which holds its own elections. But without a county election May 5, it can be cheaper to hold their own elections, she said.
Regardless of residency, vote centers include the McLennan County Elections Administration Office, the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, Bellmead City Hall and First Assembly of God Church.
City leaders with Mart and McGregor and administration with Bosqueville, China Spring, Connally and West ISDs opted to hold individual elections. Residents within those voting areas can only cast a ballot at that entity’s voting location.
Four people are vying for the District 1 Waco City Council seat, which represents East Waco, Texas State Technical College, McLennan Community College, Cameron Park and the Timbercrest area.
Cecil P. McDowell, Dwayne Banks, Andrea Jackson Barefield and Luis M. Guevara each aim to win the seat currently held by Noah Jackson Jr. since June 2017. The late Wilbert Austin Sr. held the seat from 2006 to June 2017, when he stepped down at the age of 76 due to terminal cancer.
There were 346 people out of the 10,640 registered voters who cast a ballot in the last election for the District I seat during May 2016 between Austin and Mark Stephen Shaw. During the May 2014 race for the District I seat, 434 of the 10,771 registered voters, or 4.03 percent, cast a ballot during the race.
Meanwhile, Waco ISD is hosting its first contested race in nine years for the District I seat, which represents some of the at-risk schools in East Waco and North Waco.
Early voting continues Tuesday.
Residents can vote at any of the four vote centers 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and April 30 and May 1.