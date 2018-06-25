The Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C., featured a documentary of a Waco High School student as part of National History Day festivities this month.
Gloria Conatser, 17, was one of 25 students nationwide selected to present their National History Day documentaries at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on June 13.
National History Day is a yearlong academic program that engages over half a million students around the world annually in conducting original research on historical topics of interest, according to the nonprofit’s website. Students compete at the local, state and national levels.
In keeping with the 2018 National History Day theme of “conflict and compromise,” Conatser’s documentary, “3/5ths to 13th: The American Compromise for Black Livelihood,” begins with the abolition of slavery and ends with modern day slavery, Conatser said.
“The documentary shows the evolution of slavery from ownership of people to servitude as prisoners in the form of the prison system,” she said. “I talk about the evolution from the prison system to the era of mass incarceration. I talked about things like no-knock warrants, three-strikes (law), the war on drugs and how incarceration is a modern form of slavery in the U.S.”
The 10-minute documentary was a year in the making, Conatser said.
Julieta Conatser, Gloria Conatser’s mother, was awestruck when her youngest child’s documentary hit the big screen.
“Just to see her up there at the Oprah Winfrey (Theater) podium I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ ” Conatser said. “Gloria has the ability to take an extremely difficult topic and bring it out without being confrontational or aggressive. That I think is a quality that is very unusual. Her work clearly paid off.”
Conatser’s project made the top 20 of the Senior Individual Documentary category of the National History Day contest. This is Conatser’s fifth time to qualify nationally for the competition and her first time selected to present her project at the Smithsonian.
The incoming senior said she found inspiration for her documentary after watching Ava DuVernay’s “13th,” a Netflix original documentary, and after reading “The New Jim Crow” by Michelle Alexander.
“I had never seen the connection between the three-fifths compromise and the 13th Amendment and how it impacted and affects today’s society,” she said. “I really wanted to make people see that history is not a static concept, these are all things that impact today’s life.”
For her National History Day projects, Conatser said she always sticks with the documentary format as her medium of choice.
“I just love building something from scratch,” she said. “To me documentaries are just perfect because you get the visual images, footage that is relevant to the history you are telling and then you get to put your own voice in and choose perfect music to fit all of that. The audience is in your hands. They are very pliable I guess. You can really evoke whatever emotion you want and compel people in a way that doesn’t make them feel like they are being sold something or being tricked. People are full of cognitive dissonance. They don’t want to be told things and documentaries really have a way of opening the mind.”
Conatser’s love of history arose from an inquisitive nature, she said, and a yearning for more than what was being presented at school.
“I grew up watching documentaries, watching movies, reading books and being very hungry for answers that were not necessarily available in the curriculum in school,” she said. “I saw the world around me. I saw my family. I come from a multicultural house and I saw the different ways my mom was treated. She’s a Mexican and my dad is an Anglo from Texas. Those things really impacted my curiosity and my hunger for knowledge. I absolutely adore finding out and connecting past events to today.”
With one final year to compete in the National History Day contest, Conatser said she is already thinking of different project ideas to fit the 2019 theme of “triumph and tragedy.”
Conatser’s former history teacher, Mary Duty, said she was not shocked to see her former student achieve such heights.
“I have known Gloria since she was a kid in sixth grade,” Duty said. “Through many hours of classroom teacher and history fair I had the privilege of watching her grow academically. She is probably the kid that has gone through more growth than anyone I have ever taught. What a pleasure to be a part of her academic life.”
Like many soon-to-be seniors, now Conatser is thinking of college and beyond.
“I’m really passionate about spreading the knowledge about history and making history in a way,” she said. “Everyone laughs when they hear this, but I’d really love to be an astronaut. I’d love to be the first person to make a film, a documentary, about how far we’ve come, the history, the race to space and how war has impacted our hunger for reaching for the stars. I’d love to be the person recording and making history.”
In the meantime, Conatser has one more year to encourage her peers to get involved in National History Day.
“In history and history fair there’s always something new to learn, something new to learn about yourself and the people around you,” she said. “In history fair, even if your least favorite subject is history, there’s something you can gain from the experience. There’s a greater understanding of the world we live in that you can find in history.”