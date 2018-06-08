In a quiet suburban neighborhood in West Waco, residents are banding together and seeking police help for their concerns about a recent uptick in crime.
About 100 residents of the Mountainview neighborhood and surrounding area met with Waco police this week to discuss recent crime trends and learn safety tips.
“Criminals know no boundaries, so it seems cyclic and comes in a wave when they hit,” said Liz Crump, who organized the meeting Wednesday evening at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. “My goal is to create a new method of communication with our police department to help them help us.”
Between March and May, reported crimes increased from 15 to 49 in the Mountainview neighborhood, which is bounded by Lake Waco, Lake Air Drive and North Valley Mills Drive. An adjacent West Waco neighborhood, Landon Branch, saw crime reports increase from 16 to 38 in that same period.
At the meeting, Waco police Cmdr. Steve Mosley, Sgt. Mark Mitzel and crime prevention specialist Candice Oritz said they have followed conversations on neighborhood social media in the last several months about crime in the Landon Branch, Mountainview, Viking Hills and Parkdale, and West Waco. Mosley said he was encouraged by Wednesday’s turnout.
“It is good that there is input from you, and it is important that the police department listens to that input,” Mosley said.
Residents voiced frustration about vehicle burglaries, home burglaries, and drug activity witnessed in neighborhoods in the last several months, specifically in the Mountainview area. Mosley said police are searching for a suspect on outstanding warrants for a string of vehicle burglaries, and he hopes making that arrest will cut down on crime in the neighborhood.
“I am happy to say that while we don’t have warrants for all of those offenses yet, but we do have warrants on the person we believe is responsible for the large majority of that crime that has been occurring in that area for the last several months,” Mosley said. “We are actively trying to find him at this time.”
Mitzel, the supervisor with the police department’s Community Outreach and Support Division, encouraged residents to call police if they ever see a suspicious person in their neighborhood and to collect as much information about that suspect as they can. He also addressed questions about crime prevention and security cameras and systems that residents have access to for prevention.
For more information about crime statistics and neighborhood involvement with the police department, visit www.waco-texas.com/police.