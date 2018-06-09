An ambitious plan to convert the vacant former Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center into a state-owned mental health facility has been shelved indefinitely.
The move would have created about 1,000 jobs, eased police interaction with people displaying mental health problems and addressed a statewide crisis head-on with a 339-bed hospital in the nine-floor, 600,000-square-foot facility.
State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, said the state declined to purchase the facility on Herring Avenue as had been discussed last August. Anderson said a conference call last week with state Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, and Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest President Glenn Robinson clarified that the deal had stalled.
Funds previously sought for the project instead went to Hurricane Harvey recovery and new mental health facilities in the Houston and Dallas areas, Anderson said. He told the Tribune-Herald it is “very disconcerting” that funding was directed to build new facilities in high-populated areas rather than to renovate Waco’s campus.
“We will certainly keep our ear to the ground, and if anything develops next session, we certainly will pursue that,” Anderson said.
Robinson, the hospital president, had proposed to sell the building and accompanying 14 acres of land to the state for $975,000.
“We will continue to offer our support to state legislators, mental health experts, and the city of Waco, as we work together to address the mental health challenges and needs in the State of Texas,” Robinson said in a statement.
The hospital moved to its current Interstate 35 building in 2009, leaving a skilled nursing facility, an inpatient rehab facility and outpatient rehab services at the Herring Avenue location. Those departments have since left the building. A full-time maintenance worker continues to take care of the building, including its climate control.
In a statement, Sen. Birdwell said he is proud of the effort he made alongside Anderson and Robinson.
“Unfortunately, this project was not part of the Legislature’s original plan when voting to tap the Economic Stabilization Fund, and this factor, combined with the ratio of local healthcare demands to regional availability at the Terrell, Austin and Rusk state hospitals and the $95 million annual operating cost, made the Hillcrest site untenable for near-term use by the State,” he said. “I remain committed to working with my colleagues and key local leaders like Glenn to improve mental health access in our rural and urban areas alike.”
Bill Clifton, a Waco businessman involved in the project and many civic ventures, praised Anderson for his work but said Birdwell had other priorities.
“Doc was tremendously helpful in getting us to the right people in Austin,” Clifton said. “Quite frankly, there are a lot of things that get footballed in Austin. Sen. Birdwell’s not from Waco, and he generally has other things he’s interested in. He’s really for limited government than for government involvement. This is an area you can’t really attack from the bottom up. You’ve got to attack from the top down. You’ve got to have somebody waving the flag.”
Anderson said police officers face a tall task when encountering people displaying symptoms of mental health issues. Law enforcement officers sometimes drive hours to transfer a patient to a facility with an available bed. The eight hospitals offering inpatient psychiatric services to patients under civil or criminal orders are in Austin, Big Spring, El Paso, Rusk, San Antonio, Terrell, Wichita Falls and Harlingen.
Five of those locations provide inpatient psychiatric services to children and adolescents. Two additional state hospitals provide psychiatric treatment in maximum-security inpatient facilities for those in the criminal justice system, and the Waco Center for Youth provides adolescent residential treatment services.
The Herring Avenue campus would have been a transitional facility for patients not sent to the criminal justice system.
Waco City Manager Wiley Stem III said the city will not pursue acquiring the property.
“I think everybody in Waco has a stake in what happens to that building,” Stem said. “The facility has a lot of potential. We’ve looked at it, and it doesn’t fit into any of our facility planning. Something good needs to happen there, that’s for sure.”
Clifton said the facility would have helped the state and city respond better to mental health challenges and filling a key need in the community.
“Probably there’s not a family in Waco that doesn’t have a significant relative that has some kind of mental health need,” he said. “It makes a lot of intuitive sense, but the politicians frankly have, in their mind, better things they’re interested in.”