Adoption officials at a booked-up Waco Animal Shelter are putting out a plea for help.
The problem is simple: More dogs are coming in than going out, said Don Bland, executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas. The simple solution is for more people to adopt, he said.
On Tuesday morning, Bland said city shelter officials told him they urgently needed to clear up space by adoptions or rescues or consider euthanasia.
“We have to make some space today,” Bland said. He reported Tuesday afternoon that the crisis was averted after the shelter ran a deal for free adoptions.
Bland said spring is always a busy time for intake at the shelter, but adoptions have been slow in recent weeks, perhaps because of the distractions of spring break. Only nine dogs were adopted last Saturday, about half what he had hoped.
“The problem is that dogs don’t know they’re on spring break,” he said.
Bland said he expects intake of puppies and kittens will increase in coming weeks based on seasonal fluctuations, so it is important to clear space now.
Shelter officials have taken pride in recent years that they have stopped euthanizing animals for the sake of space. Last year, 94.5 percent of animals that came into the shelter came out alive, making it the second year in a row the shelter qualified for “no-kill status.”
The shelter has lowered adoption fees in the last few years, so that a typical dog now costs $50 to adopt, including vaccinations, a spay-neuter procedure and microchip identification. In addition, about 20 specific dogs are available for free thanks to local sponsorships.
Meanwhile, efforts continue to reduce the population of unwanted animals at the front end. The nonprofit Animal Birth Control Clinic does outreach to low-income pet owners, offering them discounted or free spay-neuter services.
The clinic is now booked three weeks out for some animal types, but the wait list is shorter for other animals, including male cats, clinic director Carrie Kuehl said.
“Spay-neuter and proactive shelter diversion is the way to go,” Kuehl said.