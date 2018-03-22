Work will begin next month on a final fix for the sinkhole on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard that has given utility officials headaches for nearly three years.
Whitestone Civil Construction will begin next month on a $2.8 million project to rehabilitate a 42-inch-wide sewer line buried 24 feet underground near the Herring Avenue intersection.
The Waco City Council on Tuesday approved its $2.3 million share of the project, and its suburban partners in the Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewer System are expected to sign off on their contributions in the next few weeks. The project is expected to be completed by fall.
The cities have already spent about $1.2 million fixing an adjacent sewer line section that collapsed in July 2015, along with an estimated $1 million to pump sewage through a bypass after the second section collapsed in December 2015.
City officials said the delays and expense of the project reflect its technical complexity. The current phase of work has been bid three times over the last year, but bids have been rejected because of excessive cost or incomplete applications. Whitestone’s bid of $2.8 million was the lowest of five final bids, while the highest was $4.3 million.
Even before the sewer line is fixed, the contractor will have to reroute a major waterline above it that serves China Spring, West and Texas State Technical College.
The contractor will dig the broken sewer line from deep in the ground, then use a “cured-in-place” technique to reinforce a length of about 2,000 feet downstream of the break. That process involves inserting a giant polymer tube into the line, then filling it with hot water to seal it against the walls of the concrete sewer line.
“You end up with a resin-cured lining inside the pipe,” said Waco utility spokesman Jonathan Echols. “You lose a quarter or half inch of diameter, but you end up with a reinforced, strengthened pipe.”
Engineers for the city have concluded that both sewer failures resulted from wet, shifting soil around the pipes.
The existing pipe was installed by the regional sewer authority in the 1960s. Utility officials said that since the creation of Lake Brazos around 1970, water tables have risen several feet in the Brazos River corridor.
“When we put in the dam, it raised the water table,” said Mike Norman, utilities operations manager. “We assume the table was originally somewhere below the pipe. Now it’s two or three feet above it.”
Norman said heavy rains and high river levels in the first half of 2015 likely triggered the line breaks.
He said the work will include “well points” to pump away the excess water around the new lines.
In the first rehab project in 2015, contractors dug up part of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Norman says he hopes the current project won’t require digging into the street, but short-term street closures may be necessary. He said no service outages for utility customers are expected during the project.