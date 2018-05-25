Two new veterans memorials along the Brazos River will be unveiled Monday.
The monuments honor locals killed in wars not already recognized with their own local marker.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8564 and Phipps Memorial came together to create the two 2,600-pound granite monuments. One honors locals killed in the Korean War. The other honors locals killed in the Gulf War, the Iraq War and the Afghanistan War.
The monuments are the only ones in the county that recognize soldiers killed in those wars, VFW Post 8564 co-chairman Steve Hernandez said.
Crews installed the markers Friday, and the VFW post and Phipps Memorial will host an unveiling at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day at the flagpole near Indian Spring Park along University Parks Drive, near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Washington Avenue.
County Veteran Service Officer Jeremiah Ballard said the names etched into the monuments were taken from National Archives and Records Administration information. He expects residents to come forward with more names of family members who should be included, and officials welcome those additions, Ballard said.
Phipps Memorial owner Joe Phipps, who donated the monuments, said they were made with space to add names if needed.
Phipps Memorial also donated a memorial in West dedicated to the first responders who died in the West Fertilizer Co. explosion April 17, 2013, and another located in Hewitt Park honoring all veterans who have served in any branch of the military. Phipps Memorial has designed other veterans projects throughout Central Texas, including one at Lacy Lakeview Veterans Memorial Park.
Phipps said honoring and recognizing veterans is just the right thing to do.
The VFW is organizing a committee to continue looking for McLennan County residents whose names should also be included on the new monuments, Hernandez said.
Hernandez said VFW Post 8564 Chairman Larry Bethea Jr. was instrumental in making the project happen.
“He’s been very good for veterans and the veteran community,” Hernandez said. “He’s just done it out of the graciousness of his heart.”
In addition to the monument unveiling, there are a handful of other Memorial Day ceremonies planned in the area.
- The Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive in Waco, will host a ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at its Avenue of Flags.
U.S. Army Col. James R. Koeppen will be the guest speaker. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to Stracke Auditorium in Building 6.
- AMVETS Post No. 19 will have a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday in the veterans section at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S. 12th St.
State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson will be the keynote speaker. Flags will be placed on the graves of veterans starting at 6:30 a.m. For more details, call 366-8430 or 366-4370.
- A National Moment of Remembrance will be observed at 3 p.m. Monday.
- Also, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1012 hosted a Sunset Memorial Ceremony last week honoring veterans with local ties who were lost in action during the Vietnam War.