Nearly a thousand private and community events that had little to do with first downs or flea flickers were held at McLane Stadium last year, offering evidence the $266 million complex on Lake Brazos is hosting more than Baylor University football games, just as Waco leaders had hoped.
Still, providing space for galas and wedding receptions, and such feel-good attractions as Pull for Puppies and the AHA Heartwalk, is not generating ample revenue to pull special-purpose events out of the red, according to a report Monday to the board of the Baylor Waco Stadium Authority.
Statements for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 show operating revenues of $542,010 versus operating expenses of $2.71 million. Baylor University contributed services valued at $1.98 million, and covered the operating loss with a payment of $188,349, according to the report prepared by the Waco accounting firm of Jaynes Reitmeier Boyd & Therrell.
Commissions and dues paid to the Baylor Club, a members-only establishment operated by ClubCorp on the fourth floor of the stadium complex, produced the most revenue, generating $406,664. Baylor Club operates the in-stadium restaurant and meeting spaces near it.
ClubCorp and Pennsylvania-based SMG, an international provider of venue management services, operate under the supervision of the Baylor Waco Stadium Authority. Baylor recommends members to serve on the authority board, but the Waco City Council has the final vote.
Baylor, the BWSA and the city of Waco entered into a three-way agreement in 2014, giving the community a voice in the stadium’s use. The city of Waco contributed $35 million in funds from the Tax Increment Finance program and the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. to build the stadium, which Baylor promoted as a citywide and regional asset.
The BWSA leased the stadium to Baylor University through 2044. Baylor has a management agreement for the stadium through May 31, 2020, with SMG.
“In 2017, we hosted a total of 798 private events in the Baylor Club,” said Mike Mosel, general manager. “These events included small and large company conferences and celebrations, wedding receptions, charity galas, rehearsal dinners, high school reunions, anniversary parties, graduation celebrations, company holiday gatherings, and all-day-meetings.
“The number of events was roughly the same as in 2016. We are absolutely moving in the right direction, as we’ve invested greatly in improving the club spaces since we opened.”
He added, “Waco is in a great location, and we are seeing more companies using us for their business needs, as they can draw clients and managers from Dallas, Austin and Houston for sales presentations and meetings.”
Last year, he said, “we remodeled our Anytime Lounge in the Club, and it has been a big hit. Our next exciting evolution as part of the Baylor Club will be a new space that will be conducive as a co-work all-day space for members to conduct business. We are hoping/anticipating build-out this year.”
Mike Krewson, local SMG general manager, said he focuses on day-to-day operations at McLane Stadium, and occasionally partners with the Baylor Club “if, for example, they schedule a wedding and the party wants to take photographs on the field itself.” The least he may charge for use of the field or Touchdown Alley is $100 an hour, “but every deal is different.”
“The BWSA is budgeted to lose money every year, but I want the loss to be as small as possible. I want to generate more revenue,” he said. “We’re entering into our fifth football season, and I’m seeing positive growth.”
The operating loss declined from $257,675 in fiscal 2016 to $188,349 in 2017, according to financials released Monday.
“Ten years down the road, I would like to get to zero,” he added.
Jim Sartain, a BWSA board member, said in a phone interview he believes the respective management teams are performing well.
“But we have to be practical,” he said. “I hate to say this in light of all the success we’ve seen because of the Silos, but Waco remains a tertiary market. Sure, we have tractor pulls and rib cookoffs in Touchdown Alley, but that’s not quite a Garth Brooks concert with 40,000 people in attendance.”
He added, “McLane Stadium is a great venue. Wade Bowen performs there, and it hosts the Fourth of July fireworks celebration. Occasionally we may hit on something much bigger, but it is exactly what I thought it would be, or should be, and in some ways, better than I thought it would be.”
Carla Pendergraft, who markets the city of Waco, said McLane Stadium and its “massive parking lot” meet a variety of needs, including providing parking for Silobration at Magnolia Market at the Silos. She said it holds a prominent place in the city’s promotional material, and generate positive feedback.
“Thank goodness we have it,” she said. “We’re still short of event space.”