A man shot in a restaurant parking lot Tuesday has died, and police are searching for the shooter.
Police responded at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a two-vehicle crash in front of Red Lobster, 5925 W. Waco Drive, near the Richland Mall. When they arrived, witnesses said they saw a passenger of a white pickup truck shoot at a man driving a red Hyundai, causing the Hyundai driver to crash into a parked car, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Justin Wayne Bibles, 32, of Waco, was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, Swanton said. He later died at the hospital.
"This all started at what we believed to be a wreck, but when officers got here, they realized it was not a crash," Swanton said. "We have one victim that was in a vehicle that appears to have a gunshot wound, and there are possibly two suspects in a white pickup truck that was seen fleeing the scene."
Swanton said it appears the passenger of the pickup truck got out, approached Bibles and fired at least one shot at him. He said police are now investigating the incident as a murder.
"This does not appear to be an incident that put any other members of the public in any danger," Swanton said. "For some reason, the individual in the red car was targeted, but we don't know if that was because of an altercation that occurred just now or from a previous altercation.
"We will try to piece all that together."
Diners in Red Lobster and nearby restaurants were not hurt during the incident, Swanton said.
Anyone with information about the occupants of the white truck or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kristina Woodruff at 750-7614 or at the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.