Millie’s paws left Texas soil for the last time Thursday as the pit bull terrier was loaded into a Cessna 210 to fly to her new forever home.
Sporting a green and gold collar that read, “Waco, TX,” the Waco Animal Shelter dog was headed to Thompson, Iowa, courtesy of a nonprofit called Pilots N Paws. The animal rescue organization uses volunteer pilots to transport animals to those willing to rescue and adopt them.
Before Millie’s early morning departure from Waco Regional Airport, the Humane Society of Central Texas filled the dog’s luggage with Texas items so Millie can show her Iowa friends that “she’s a Texan girl,” adoption coordinator Leo Delgado said.
The 2-year-old chocolate-colored dog had been on the Humane Society of Central Texas’ urgent adoption list for months when a dog lover, Shelly Kirk of Iowa, stepped up. Humane Society officials, who handle adoptions for the shelter, say they’ll take all the help they can get, even if it means loading a dog on a plane.
“The situation we’re in often here is there’s just so many, the volume alone makes it tough even for very desirable dogs, friendly, gorgeous dogs,” Delgado said. “There’s just not enough people coming in and adopting. Now through Facebook and the internet, you can reach these folks out of state and out of county.”
Kirk made the connection with the Humane Society of Central Texas through a series of Facebook connections.
“At a time where we’re beyond capacity, one of our dogs got out and she’s, through a lot of people helping, going to make it out of here,” Delgado said. “I’m just really happy for her.”
As the sun rose Thursday, Millie met Dallas pilot Brooke Rogers at Waco Regional Airport along with another canine traveler, Stella, who was headed to another adoption volunteer in Wisconsin. Stella’s foster caretaker, Deda White, drove the dog to the airport from her home in Meridian, 40 miles away.
Rogers, who was flying her dad’s plane, said this was her first flight with Pilots N Paws, but she has flown more than 200 hours with her own dog.
Delgado said Millie is already a “really laid-back girl,” so he wasn’t concerned about the flight.
Millie will be Kirk’s ninth adopted dog from Texas.
“I’ve got another one coming from New Mexico right now,” she said Thursday in a phone interview from her Iowa home.
Kirk said she originally saw information about Millie on the Humane Society of Central Texas Facebook page. She said she follows several animal shelters’ Facebook pages in Texas.
“She was at risk to be euthanized,” she said. “When I read her description I couldn’t let that happen.”
Millie’s new home includes a five-acre farm and a five-bedroom house where the dogs “basically rule the house,” Kirk said.
“You look in their eye, and when I have the room and the love and the finances to physically care for them, you do it,” she said. “The pit bulls really do get a bad rap.”
“She’s going to get the home she deserved all along,” Kirk said.
Kirk and White each had started conversations with Jo Brendel, who coordinates the flights for Pilots N Paws. Brendel said she’s volunteered for about two years with the organization. Using a forum-based system, the group posts ZIP codes of pickup and dropoff locations to ping pilots in different areas about opportunities, Brendel said.
She said she coordinates three or four flights a week. The entire effort is volunteer-based.
“(The pilots) do it out of the kindness of their heart,” she said.
Stella’s new owner, Tracy Hicks, awaited her new dog’s arrival after hearing the plane had left the Waco Regional Airport.
Hicks, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, said White has fostered Stella until the flight could be coordinated. Stella came from a shelter in Mesquite, Texas.
“She’s drove six hours now for this dog,” Hicks said. “She’s wonderful.”
Hicks said this is her first time to adopt a dog from out of state.
“I’m going to help another dog in another state because they don’t need me here,” she said. “They got plenty of people to adopt up here. We don’t have the problem in the North that you do in the South. We have a lot more education as far as spay and neuter. Our adoption fees are huge up here. You guys down there are like $40 and everybody complains about that.”
Hicks said she offered to donate to the pilots volunteering their time and equipment.
“But they said no,” she said. “These dogs are probably costing a few thousand dollars by the time they get here.”
Millie and Stella were attached to harnesses inside the plane, where they lay on blankets before takeoff.
The plane’s engine roared to life, the Cessna 210 taxied toward the runway, and Millie took one last look out the back window at her former home state.