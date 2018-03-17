Waco and its neighboring cities are poised to pull the plug on a 15-year-old ambulance contract and switch to a larger emergency medical services provider.
A five-year exclusive contract with American Medical Response for all emergency and nonemergency medical transport goes before several local city councils this week, including the Waco City Council on Tuesday. If approved, AMR will take over the service area that includes Waco, Woodway, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Beverly Hills, Robinson and the county’s unincorporated areas. AMR would take over starting Aug. 1.
The new company will require no subsidy from Waco-area governments and will charge patients slightly less than the current operator, Paramedics Plus.
Tyler-based East Texas Medical Center, which has had the Waco-area contract since 2003, recently spun off Paramedics Plus as an independent EMS company.
Yost Zakhary, Woodway city manager and public safety chief, said he expects the switch will mean better service at a lower price.
“We all agreed the most important thing to us is how can we get the lowest dollar for the patient,” said Zakhary, who led a multicity committee to review the proposals. “I think the service will be equal if not better, particularly from the experience level.”
The base charge for EMS transport from ETMC/Paramedics Plus was between $1,486 and $1,692, plus $10.08 to $16.64 per mile.
AMR will charge between $1,443 and $1,643, with no mileage charge.
Zakhary said AMR has more expertise in dealing with 911 systems and has “a superior communications system” that will allow its responders to communicate directly with local fire departments instead of having to be routed through dispatch.
In addition, he said AMR has more resources to offer in case of a disaster, such as the Twin Peaks shooting or the West Fertilizer explosion. The firm took over EMS service from Scott & White in Temple last fall and also operates in Ellis County, Johnson County, Arlington, Dallas and Austin.
“If something major happens you have backup right down the road,” said Robert Saunders, regional director for AMR.
Saunders said every ambulance will have a paramedic and an EMT and will be equipped with advanced life support equipment. Saunders did not have exact figures on expected staffing and vehicle levels, but he said they would increase.
“We’ll be hiring as many current (Paramedics Plus) employees as we can,” he said. “We’ll be adding resources and trucks, so we will also be hiring additional employees from outside.”
Zakhary said the bid committee, which included Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum, did not stipulate what staff or vehicles would be required or where they would be deployed.
Rather, the contract is based on performance: Average monthly response times should be just under 9 minutes for priority one calls and 13 minutes for other calls. Local cities will get a detailed monthly performance report on response times, he said.
Zakhary said the same standard has applied to Paramedics Plus, and it has met the standard for the service area as a whole, though it has missed the target for individual cities at times.
Paramedics Plus officials in Tyler did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday. The company was a for-profit subsidiary of the nonprofit ETMC Regional Health Center until last year. The parent organization spun off the ambulance service in anticipation of a buyout by Ardent Health Services and the University of Texas System.
In the meantime, ETMC has battled a federal case that alleges the health system violated anti-kickback statutes, according to the Tulsa World. In 2017, prosecutors filed a complaint alleging the system created a slush fund controlled by ETMC and Paramedics Plus that was used to pay $20 million in kickbacks to an Oklahoma EMS firm, and that the two organizations conspired to submit false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, according to the World.
Federal prosecutors announced a settlement with ETMC on March 5 for an undisclosed amount.