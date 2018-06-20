Heavy equipment continues to lumber and lurch where remnants of the Cotton Belt railroad meet the east bank of Lake Brazos, clearing away trees and thick underbrush that shielded the lot from view.
Rick Sheldon, the developer who owns the three-acre site, wants to create a safer and more appealing environment for people strolling the newest stretch of riverwalk between Franklin Avenue and McLane Stadium, installed at a cost of $4.5 million, and to provide an uncluttered view of the bridge, his spokesman, Mike Anderson, said Wednesday.
“They had their own little landfill back there. There were a lot of broken beer bottles,” Anderson said of the site. “What we’re really trying to do is create a better-looking site, where people will feel safe using the trail. We’re also trying to improve access to the bridge, for which improvements are being planned. It’s really hard to get down there and examine it.”
Crews are trying to save larger trees, Anderson said.
“The topography is a little more challenging than they thought it would be,” he said.
Workers wading into the brush have discovered some oddities, including a levee once vainly used to protect East Waco from the flooding Brazos River.
Eventually, the site may take on a manicured appearance and resemble a park, but for now, crews are clearing the rough stuff, Anderson said.
Rick Sheldon and his wife, Lisa, donated the nearby Cotton Belt bridge to City Center Waco, which has hosted public meetings on how best to transform the gift into a community assets and possibly a tourist attraction. The bridge was built in 1907 but had been abandoned for decades when the Sheldons bought it from the Union Pacific railroad in 2016.
Sheldon had a video created to showcase the bridge as more than a pedestrian connection. Prepared by the Wallace Group, its shows a festival walkway along Mary Avenue that crosses University Parks Drive and extends to the bridge. The bridge itself, as visualized by Sheldon, would be widened and furnished with benches, lighting, landscaping and concession stands.
The Wallace Group prepared three concepts for the bridge’s transformation, which City Center Waco has shown during public meetings.
City Center Waco Executive Director Megan Henderson said Wednesday she was aware Sheldon planned to clear land near the bridge, but she has not yet viewed the work in progress.
Structural integrity
Efforts to gauge the bridge’s structural integrity are gaining momentum, Henderson said. More than $62,000 generated by a Public Improvement District has been earmarked for engineering work. CP&Y, an engineering consulting firm, is poised to examine the structure’s load bearing capacity, including sending someone below the water to inspect the piers.
“We are hoping to visit with the contractors to come up with the most practical and efficient way to achieve what the community wants,” Henderson said. “Once we know more about the weight the bridge can handle, we can achieve much more reliable figures on potential costs.”
A committee looking into potential costs has discussed ballpark figures ranging from $3 million to $5 million, Henderson said. The price may fluctuate as materials used to create a usable surface are considered.
Supporters likely will submit a grant request this fall to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, “but we believe a fair amount will need to be raised locally, meaning we will have a patchwork of financing,” Henderson said.
Discussions recently have focused on creating areas where visitors could sit and relax while enjoying views of Lake Brazos and downtown.
“There may be rentable areas where guests could enjoy musical performances or hold exercise classes,” Henderson said. “It could be very versatile.”
Tom Balk, the city of Waco’s senior parks planner, said the selective clearing taking place near the bridge and Lake Brazos “may serve to get people’s creative juices flowing about what the area could become.”
Sheldon’s ownership of the acreage proved invaluable because he granted to the city a 25-foot-wide easement that allowed it to make the last link in the Riverwalk from Franklin Avenue to McLane Stadium, Balk said.
The $4.5 million price tag for that stretch was higher than the rest of the riverwalk because of steep slopes and difficult soil, he said. Much of the stretch was built over the water on concrete pillars.
The site being cleared lies near a 9-acre tract bounded roughly by Bridge and Taylor streets and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where land is being cleared for development of at least two hotels, Henderson said.