The owners of Hawaiian Falls on Tuesday made up a missed payment of $102,000 to the city of Waco in time to keep the water park operator from losing its lease for the 2018 season.
The company behind Hawaiian Falls, STORE Master Funding LLC, of Arizona, had until April 10 to make the payment under a default notice the city sent last month. The company has the same deadline to remove a lien on the property.
STORE officials have not returned repeated calls from the Tribune-Herald regarding the issue over recent weeks.
City officials last week offered to waive a late charge of about $1,900 for the late payment. Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford said the company is also working on removing the $10,456 lien, or claim, that a painting company put on the publicly owned water park in September for alleged nonpayment for services.
Ford said he expects Hawaiian Falls to open its summer season as scheduled on Memorial Day weekend.
Attendance has slipped at the park since a strong first season in 2012, when Hawaiian Falls took over the city water park and invested millions of dollars in new attractions and upgrades. The park tallied fewer than 92,000 visits last summer, a record low, down from a record high of 145,000 in 2012. The park lost money in both 2016 and 2017, according to financial reports to the city of Waco.
It appears that STORE is in the process of changing its subcontractor for operating Hawaiian Falls. For the last few years, STORE has sublet the park to a private equity firm called Source Capital, which had no prior experience in water park management.
A March 15 email from STORE to city officials contained an attachment of an unsigned sublease with a newly formed entity called PPW Waco LLC. That sublease would have to be approved by the city, and Ford said he is waiting for details about the proposal.
"Our understanding is that the sublessee would have experience," Ford said. "We're looking forward to meeting them."
Ford said he hopes to sit down with water park representatives in coming weeks to talk about how to refresh the park’s image and possibly add new attractions.
“Obviously, our focus has been on resolving the payment and lien, but I am encouraged that they are making steps in the right direction and look forward to having some operational discussions,” he said. “We want to have a long-term discussion about the park. We all want to see continued investment to keep the public coming back.”