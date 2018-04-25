Waco police officers Wednesday were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by a McLennan County Grand Jury for their involvement in an April 13 shooting.
On April 13, a man with a knife holding his family members captive in a house was shot and killed by Waco police. Officers entered the home where Kenneth Warren Resendez, 34, of Waco, ignored commands, police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton previously said.
The police department's special crimes unit and the Texas Rangers completed a joint criminal investigation and forwarded their investigation to the district attorney's office.
Police Chief Ryan Holt said he appreciates the work of the special crimes unit, the Texas Rangers, the district attorney's office and the grand jury.
"These situations are tragic for the officers involved and for the family who is dealing with their grief," Holt said in a statement. "The family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers and we’ll continue to support the officers as they move forward from this traumatic event.”
"It was one of those calls that as the information continued to come in while officers were en route to the call that additional officers would need to be responding as well due to the intensity and nature of the call,” Swanton said at the time. "Family members were saying the individual in the home was ‘freaking out and breaking things in the home.'"
After the shooting, officers started lifesaving efforts before emergency responders arrived, Swanton said at the time. Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson pronounced the man dead inside the home that day.