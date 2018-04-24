Jim Fleshman, director of Cameron Park Zoo for the past 18 years, has resigned, zoo officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The zoo’s general curator, Johnny Binder, is interim director until a permanent replacement is found, said officials with the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society, which runs the zoo and hires its top staff.
“Given Jim’s and his staff’s accomplishments over the past 18 years, he felt now is the best time to further his contributions to the zoological field by exploring other options in his career,” a press release states.
The zoo society operates Cameron Park Zoo under a contract with the city of Waco, which owns the facility. Fleshman, former director of the Abilene Zoological Gardens, came here in 2000, succeeding Larry Groth, who later became city manager.
Fleshman did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.
Stephen Holze, president of the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society, said this is a good time for Fleshman to explore other opportunities.
“He’s helped us for 18 years, and just thought this might be a good time to look at some other options and other opportunities for him,” Holze said. “Knowing that Cameron Park Zoo is getting ready to go through some building projects, that’s going to take some time to build money and do with what we’re going to handle with this, so we thought this was maybe just a good opportunity for both of us to move in different directions at that point.”
Fleshman was a key figure in the $9.5 million county bond election in 2000 million that added the Brazos River Country exhibit to the zoo.
The zoo has thrived in recent years, attracting visitors from around the country amid Waco’s tourism boom. The zoo posted a record attendance last year of 313,000.
This year, attendance over two weeks of spring break totaled almost 55,000 people — a 28 percent increase from last year. A single-day attendance record was set on March 15 when 7,070 people attended.
Earlier this month, Fleshman appealed to city and county leaders for a $12.5 million zoo expansion, which would require a bond election. Holze said the push for the bond election will continue.
“We’re still looking very favorable,” Holze said. “All of our projects, when Jim was here and going forward, have always been a group project, whether it’s building, constructing, looking for earning the money and getting it all together. Everyone’s worked hand-in-hand, city and society, with the zoo.”
But in light of the resignation, McLennan County commissioners have shelved a planned discussion next week on the bond request.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said the timing of the resignation causes doubt.
“I think there are a lot of questions that need to be asked and a lot of answers that need to be talked about and discussed,” he said.
Stephen Corwin, a longtime zoo advocate who rotated off the zoo board in September, said he didn’t know Fleshman’s reasons for leaving, but he praised the former director’s leadership.
Corwin was on the board that chose Fleshman as zoo director, and he worked with Fleshman to promote the bond election in 2000.
“Jim did a great job for Cameron Park Zoo,” said Corwin, who served 47 years on the boards of the Cameron Park Zoo and its predecessor, the Cen-Tex Zoo. “He took the program from essentially a startup, de novo project to what is now an internationally famous zoo. He and staff did a spectacular job molding the project.”
He said Binder, as well as exhibits curator Terri Cox, are highly qualified to keep the zoo going, and either would be good candidates for Fleshman’s replacement.
Binder, who has been involved in the bond elections that created and expanded Cameron Park Zoo, said the leadership change will have no impact on the push for a new expansion.
“No, not at all,” he said. “The zoo has its own dynamic force. ... It’s a wonderful institution with a global impact. It is involved in conservation efforts around the world. It’s a beautiful facility with community support.”
He said Fleshman “had other opportunities he wanted to pursue, and I wish him nothing but the best.”