The Waco City Council is renaming East Waco Park after former District 1 Councilman Wilbert Austin, who died last year after a battle with stomach cancer.
Austin spent 11 years on the city council and resigned shortly before his death. He was known as a civil rights advocate and volunteer, even mowing the lawns of elderly neighbors in East Waco. Set to be renamed “Wilbert Austin Sr. Park,” the space is just around the corner from Austin’s former home.
The city council appointed longtime Austin ally Noah Jackson Jr. to fill out Austin’s unexpired term, and Jackson suggested renaming the park in February.
Before the city council approved the new name Tuesday, Jackson said he has made 589 votes in his 11 months on city council.
“That’s a lot of votes,” Jackson said. “But that’s nothing compared to Wilbert Austin’s votes for 11 years. They exceeded over 6,000. If the city of Waco has progressed, and Waco is booming today, (it’s) unbelievable what these people have done for Waco. Wilbert Austin was in that mix. He voted every time they voted. So whatever Waco has done or has come to be, he was a part of that. And we’re talking about now, not back years ago.”
But the move did not come without opposition. Jeanette Bell, president of the North East Riverside Neighborhood Association, told council members the park should instead be named after Robert Lloyd Smith, namesake of the former R.L. Smith Elementary School in Waco. The school closed in the 1970s.
Bell drew attention to Smith’s many contributions to education and business in Waco and throughout Texas.
“I like both submissions. I want that understood,” Bell told the council. “This could be a win-win situation.”
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said the local Historic Landmark Preservation Commission’s 10 members voted unanimously in favor of the name change, and he said something else could be named after Smith. The council also voted unanimously in favor of the name change.
Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez said she was eager for the change.
“I’ve known Wilbert Austin all my life, and I know what he did here later when he was on city council, how he strove to improve that particular park, and he was always at that park trying to improve the quality of life there,” Rodriguez said. “So I’m really comfortable in seconding this resolution.”
Almost $300,000 in renovations to the park at 401 Hood St. are also underway. The city is using a Community Development Block Grant for improvements to lighting, irrigation, curbs and gutters, fencing and sports court resurfacing.
The former R.L. Smith Elementary School site, considered an eyesore by many, was demolished in 2012. Neighborworks Waco bought the land and built a handful of houses as a development called Legacy Square.
Jackson said Wilbert Austin Sr. Park will not truly be a park until the renovations are complete and community programs aimed at reducing crime in the area are implemented.
“If you’re in the community and want to make it a park, the city is going to make it a park with fences and everything that it needs,” Jackson said. “And then what we need to do, once it is a park, is put some programs in that park from the community. Otherwise, we are building that park for people that’s using it from day to day, and you know who they are. … I want to compliment everybody that has participated with this suggestion, but I want to say that Wilbert Austin deserves this park being named after him.”