Each of the four candidates in the Waco City Council District 1 race answered questions from constituents Wednesday, ranging from development on Elm Avenue to minority representation in the local economy.
About 100 people attended the event hosted by the Carver and North East Riverside neighborhood associations.
Andrea Jackson Barefield, a nonprofit executive with experience at City Center Waco and Waco Main Street, drew the most applause from the crowd for her call for more equitable economic development across Waco.
“Looking around, I see there are still people with amazing desire, fantastic talent and strong ability without the access,” said Barefield, the daughter of former Waco Mayor Mae Jackson. “That’s a problem.”
Dwayne Banks, a longtime Elm Avenue business owner and FedEx driver, also touted East Waco growth, citing hotels and restaurants in the area.
“I believe that District 1 is reaching its greatest potential, at this moment in time,” Banks said.
Cecil McDowell, who ran for the seat four years ago, painted a different picture, warning residents that East Waco may no longer be.
“We are in trouble, brothers and sisters,” McDowell said. “East Waco is in deep trouble.”
District 1 council members have largely been left in the dark regarding city issues, he said.
And Luis Guevara, operations director at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, is a first-time candidate.
“I’m here to help bring up everyone else,” Guevara said. “I’ve lived in Waco all my life. I’ve seen its struggles. I’ve seen the things it’s gone through. The district does have great potential.”
The District 1 seat is held by Noah Jackson Jr., who took over after longtime Councilman Wilbert Austin stepped down and later died after battling cancer.
Waco ISD
Candidates for the District 1 Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees seat, also answered questions that focused on the district’s struggling schools. Incumbent Norman Manning is facing a challenge from Ashley Womack, an emotional aide in the school district.
The District 1 seat represents East Waco and parts of North and South Waco. Manning touted his efforts in recruiting Waco ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson.
Manning was asked about his commitment to Waco ISD in light of his failed bid for the Democratic nomination for McLennan County Commissioners Court Precinct 2. Before his primary loss, Manning said he would have stepped down from the school board if he had been elected to both roles.
“Pick a school,” Manning said in response to the question. “Call that principal and ask, ‘What is Norman Manning doing?’ If you get a negative answer, I’d be surprised.”
Womack stressed her love for the district and said she wants to eventually be board president.
“I am committed because I have a dog in the fight,” Womack said. “My kids are part of the school district.”