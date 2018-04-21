East Waco residents eager for their own brand of economic resurgence to match the boom on the west side of the Brazos River will begin voting this week for their next Waco City Council representative.
And as early voting begins Monday for the May 5 local elections, the four candidates in the District 1 race have ideas of how to make that growth happen.
District 1, led by the late Wilbert Austin from 2006 to 2017, encompasses East Waco, Texas State Technical College, McLennan Community College, Cameron Park and the Timbercrest area. After Austin stepped down in June at the age of 76 because of terminal cancer, the council appointed his longtime friend and ally Noah Jackson Jr. to fill out the remainder of the term. Jackson is not seeking a two-year term in the May 5 election.
The District 1 race has drawn four of the candidates who had sought to replace Austin last summer: Andrea Jackson Barefield, Dwayne Banks, Luis Guevara and Cecil McDowell.
At a Wednesday night forum in East Waco that drew about 100 people, the four candidates heard constituent concerns of being forgotten while downtown Waco thrives, largely fueled by tourism at Magnolia Market at the Silos.
But Barefield noted that District 1 also encompasses high-potential areas such as the Brazos River corridor, McLane Stadium and Baylor University’s Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative, or BRIC.
“There are places that are ready, primed to make District 1 more thriving and re-engaged and reinvigorated as ever before,” Barefield told the Tribune-Herald this past week.
Barefield, 41, is the daughter of Mae Jackson, the former District 1 councilwoman who served as Waco’s first popularly elected African-American mayor until her death in 2005.
Barefield has the backing of local NAACP President Peaches Henry, civic leader Ashley Bean Thornton and the Jockey Club barbershop on Elm Avenue, campaign finance records show.
Her campaign raised $9,011, by far the most of any candidate. Banks, a truck driver and co-owner of Marilyn’s Gift Gallery on Elm Avenue, raised $1,449. Retiree Cecil McDowell and pizzeria manager Luis Guevara did not raise money.
Barefield moved back to Waco in 2015 to lead the Main Street program, which supports economic development and historic preservation in Texas downtowns. The program was funded through the city of Waco through the nonprofit City Center Waco. She is currently executive director of the Texas Brazos Trail Region, which promotes heritage tourism in Central Texas.
She serves on the board of directors for the Waco Independent School District Foundation and the Waco Civic Theatre, and she is on the Waco Plan Commission. Through her previous job, she is familiar with downtown development, including the Tax Increment Financing Zone, which reinvests property tax revenues into downtown improvements.
For years, some criticized the downtown TIF board for overlooking Elm Avenue and East Waco. However, in recent years, Brotherwell Brewing and Lula Jane’s bakery received extra consideration because of their locations. Barefield said the area has potential.
“I think that if you have leadership that is going to be diligent in these processes and seeing it through, and make sure that our community is included in its growth and development, then I think we’ll have some real, positive, forward-moving growth in our district,” Barefield said.
Banks, who co-owns the gift shop with his wife, Marilyn, counts among his financial supporters fellow Elm Avenue businessman Geoffrey DeMaria, who runs Tony DeMaria’s Bar-B-Que restaurant on Elm Avenue.
In 1981, Banks began working in Marlin at a radio station covering Waco. He later broadcast “old school music” on KWBT-FM, and then broadcast gospel music on the internet.
He has held various civic roles, including a seat on a TIF board. Banks said he is glad the downtown board has paid new attention to the area.
“Sometimes I see Elm Avenue in District 1 as a last resort,” Banks, 68, said. “Everything is booming so much that they almost don’t have a choice (but) to come over on the east side of the river.”
More police patrols
He also hopes to see an increase of police patrols in East Waco.
“Most people just feel like East Waco and District 1 has been neglected, and to a certain extent, it has,” he said. “Like I say, with so many changes taking place, it didn’t happen overnight. I feel like now we are in a time where it’s starting to kind of catch-up with all of the other areas. I’m excited about what’s getting ready to happen in District 1.”
McDowell, 73, last ran for the seat in 2014 and received 21 percent of the 424 votes cast. A longtime critic of Austin, McDowell calls for more diversity on local boards and greater transparency in government.
Guevara, 26, is operations director of Poppa Rollo’s Pizza. He is a first-time candidate, part of the last graduating class of A.J. Moore High School and a graduate of Tarleton State University through its MCC program.