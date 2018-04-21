Early voting for the May 5 elections starts Monday for six McLennan County cities and five school boards.
Several cities and school districts partnered with McLennan County to host the May 6 election, but a few will have their own polling times and locations.
Bellmead, Crawford, Mart, McGregor, Waco, and Woodway each have at least one contested city council race. Bosqueville Independent School District, China Spring ISD, Connally ISD, West ISD and Waco ISD each have at least one contested school board race.
Woodway
Woodway will get two new council members since two incumbents are not seeking re-election.
Ward 2 Councilman Michael Tamberella initially filed to run but withdrew his application. Tamberella was elected to the council in 2012 and re-elected in 2015.
Political newcomers David W. Achterhof and Keven R. Kehlenbach are each vying for the Ward 2 council seat.
Achterhof, 60, said is running to keep the city a mainly residential community that focuses on safe and clean neighborhoods. Achterhof, a procurement analyst for Caterpillar Inc., said he has lived in the city 18 years and wants to ensure the city steers clear of any high-density housing, to prevent overburdening the roads and school system. He said he would also like to make an effort to make the city’s parks more handicap accessible and to research possibilities for a dog park.
Kehlenbach, 40, said his talents and experiences as a contractor would help the city be as cost-efficient as possible in making design decisions dealing with construction projects. He would also bring a different set of skill sets to the city council with his profession and his age, Kehlenbach said.
He works as assistant vice president of construction services at Baylor University. Through his work at the university, he has learned to relate a vast spectrum of individuals, a skill that will help him represent all residents, he said.
Kehlenbach said he would like to see the city increase its tax base by attracting more residents and business to help the economy, rather than increasing taxes.
Ward 3 Councilman Gil Lillard is not seeking re-election, and Vic Sober is running uncontested for the spot.
McGregor
McGregor residents have one contested race.
Ward 4 incumbent Jon Leos, 71, who is retired, is being challenged by Jeff Douglas, 30, a Hewitt Animal Control officer, and technician John Ronnie Guerra, 64.
Mayor Jimmy Hering and Ward 2 Councilman Paul Allison are each unopposed for their council seats.