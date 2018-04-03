Cameron Park Zoo officials got open ears but no commitment Tuesday as they made the rounds to city and county officials to propose a $12.5 million countywide bond election for November.
At separate meetings, county commissioners and Waco City Council members lauded the success of the zoo and agreed it needs continuous improvements to maintain that growth. Commissioners agreed to hold a more in-depth discussion in two weeks on the idea of a county referendum.
“I think this is a worthy proposal that should be considered,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones said after the commissioners meeting. “The zoo hasn’t had a new exhibit since nearly 10 years now. … They have to continue to grow and to be able to attract new visitors. It is a huge economic boost to our economy.”
The proposed bond election would include $5 million for a high-tech education center, $5 million for new exhibits featuring rare African animals including blackfooted penguins and okapis, $2 million for a veterinary hospital and $500,000 for additional parking.
Over its 20-year life, the $12.5 million bond would add 0.575 cents to the county tax rate of 50.53 cents per $100 valuation, adding $5.75 a year to the tax bill of a $100,000 home.
County Judge Scott Felton said commissioners will study how such a bond issue would affect the county’s finances, including its bond capacity as the county faces road and building needs. Still, Felton said he was impressed with the zoo’s attendance, which reached 313,000 last year, second among local attractions only to Magnolia Market at the Silos.
“I think if you don’t change things up, people say, ‘I have already seen it,’” Felton said. “So it makes sense what they are doing. The numbers really look good on the amount of visitors that come there each year. … So we will just have to talk about it.”
The county passed a $9.5 million bond election in 1988 to build the zoo and another bond of the same amount in 2000 for the Brazos River Country expansion. The city owns the zoo and operates it through a partnership with the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society.
City council members voiced support for a zoo expansion but wanted to learn more about the financial assumptions behind zoo director Jim Fleshman’s proposal.
Fleshman projected the expansion would add $822,000 to the zoo’s operational budget, which would be completely offset by revenue increases, including gate revenue from a 20 percent attendance increase.
Councilman John Kinnaird called Cameron Park Zoo a community jewel that deserves investment. But he questioned whether the increased revenue would really offset the added expenses, noting that the city’s general fund subsidy to the zoo has grown over the years. This year’s subsidy is $2.6 million.
“I don’t know how much more room there is” for additional subsidy, Kinnaird said.
Mayor Kyle Deaver agreed that the council needs to dig into the financial assumptions of the proposal, but he said he is “very supportive” of the expansion idea, especially the educational center.