During her campaign for Waco City Council’s District 1 seat, Andrea Jackson Barefield found a campaign advertisement that her late mother, Mae Jackson, had used more than a decade ago.
In it was a line that summed up the spirit of Jackson, who filled that same council seat and ultimately became Waco’s first and only popularly elected African-American mayor.
“She knows when to negotiate, and she knows when to fight,” the flier stated.
Fresh off her election victory in District 1, Barefield said the line still inspires her, though she represents a new generation on the council, with her own ideas and her own personal style.
Barefield, 41, will be sworn in Tuesday, becoming the first African-American council member who grew up after the civil rights movement. She doesn’t feel she has to fill the shoes of her District 1 predecessors — current Councilman Noah Jackson Jr., former Councilman Wilbert Austin Sr. or even her mother. But she does realize they paved the way for her.
Mae Jackson, unrelated to Noah Jackson, was known as a tenacious defender of Waco up to her unexpected death in 2005, less than a year into her mayoral term. She undertook a project known as community visioning, which required active support of top community leaders.
Jackson, born in 1941 in Teague, was shaped by her upbringing in a segregated Central Texas society.
“Her fight comes from having to fight,” Barefield said. “...’Work twice as hard to get half as far’ is real.”
Barefield learned about civic engagement at an early age from her mother, a social worker. Barefield graduated from Connally High School in 1994 and earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Sam Houston State University.
She then headed events and marketing at the Ensemble Theatre in Houston and continued working to increase accessibility to the arts for children. She now sits on the Waco Civic Theatre’s board of directors.
“I’ve always had a love for the arts,” Barefield said. “I was raised in it. My mother and father nurtured that. It’s just always been a love. The world is better with art in it.”
She moved back to Waco in 2015 to lead Waco’s Main Street program, a state initiative that was locally administered by the nonprofit City Center Waco. Main Street builds connections among business owners, neighborhood associations and other stakeholders — making them more marketable for new projects and city benefits.
District 1 includes East Waco, Cameron Park, McLennan Community College, Texas State Technical College, Timbercrest and parts of North and South Waco. The most discussed portion of the district in recent years seems to be Elm Avenue, a culturally rich but neglected main street of East Waco.
Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, said Barefield’s new council role places her at the intersection of those talks.
“She’s very positive, but she’s also skeptical and not afraid to ask difficult questions, especially if those are the issues that need to get resolved in order to get things done,” Henderson said. “I certainly expect things City Center Waco does will be questioned by Andrea. I certainly expect to be on the receiving end of that questioning. But I don’t wonder about the motivation for that.”
Jackson’s death shocked the city. A Tribune-Herald editorial at the time said Waco lost “one of its most dedicated public servants.”
Jackson made headlines in 2000 during a political battle with the District 1 incumbent, Lawrence Johnson, over a residency dispute. The Texas Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Jackson’s favor, and she went on to win the seat. She won the mayoral seat in 2004 against four opponents, and went on to champion the community visioning effort that ultimately yielded road maps for housing, health care, transportation and more.
“Mom cast such big vision, and believably so, because she (said), ‘This is how we follow through,’ ” Barefield said.
Henderson said Barefield is likewise visionary and “deeply invested in securing a better future for her constituency and for Waco as a whole.”
“Some passionate people are kind of angry,” Henderson said. “Andrea is somebody who is passionate but very positive and practical about what other things we can do, how can we move forward, how do we get things done?”
Barefield takes over the District 1 seat held by Austin from 2006 to 2017. Long known as an East Waco advocate who mowed the lawns and painted the houses of his neighbors, Austin died of cancer soon after stepping down last spring. Most notably, he was a plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against the city of Waco, which ended with the city adopting single-member districts.
“What he did for diversifying our council was I think, again, the strongest legacy you could ever leave.” Barefield said. Noah Jackson, who was appointed by the council to fill the remainder of Austin’s two-year term, led the charge to rename East Waco Park as “Wilbert Austin Sr. Park.” The council approved the change on May 1.
Barefield finds inspiration in previous generations of District 1 council members such as her mother who were shaped by the civil rights movement.
“That legacy is still there,” Barefield said. “The one thing I can say is, I have that historical knowledge. ... But also I’m old enough and young enough to be able to put both feet in each pool. The progression of Gen-Xers and Y-millennials, and then with the steadfastness of the boomers. It’s a sweet spot, and I think that I would bring that perspective.”
The legacies of Austin and Mae Jackson will be in the background of Barefield’s swearing in to the seat at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Robin McDurham, who briefly took over as mayor after Mae Jackson’s death, said Barefield knows how to protect the integrity of neighborhoods while bringing in development. She also sees similar qualities between mother and daughter.
“Mae knew what she wanted, and she always had a strong sense of direction,” said McDurham, whose husband, Doug, served as Barefield’s campaign treasurer. “She knew how to get what she needed, and I see that in Andrea as well.”
And as Waco continues to grow a national reputation due to “Fixer Upper” and more development, her institutional knowledge and political know-how will be as important as ever.
True to Mae Jackson teaching, Barefield was raised to know when to negotiate and to know when to fight.
“We can’t consider ourselves a town anymore,” Barefield said. “We’re in the big leagues now, so we’re going to have to act like it. And I think you’re going to have to have insight and access to other ways of thinking.”