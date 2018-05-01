A new industry-focused board should work alongside the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Waco Convention Center to attract tourism and establish strategic vision, consultants told the Waco City Council on Tuesday.
Discussions previously centered on the possibility of an independent nonprofit board taking over bureau operations, but Dan Fenton, executive vice president of the San Francisco-based firm JLL, said a seven-member board appointed by the city would be the best option for running the convention center and promoting tourism.
The board would include two representatives from the tourism industry and one representative each from city council, the city manager’s office, McLennan County, the Greater Waco Sports Commission Board of Directors and the local culture and arts community.
“Oftentimes, people don’t realize the value when visitors come and when they spend money and they do the things that they do in our community, how they create jobs and how they drive key revenues and help all of us,” Fenton said. “…The more attractive we are, the better we are for our citizens, as well as our visitors.”
Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez said the board should include a member of the public.
“I think some folks in the city that passed the tax reform to get the convention center, they should have a voice,” Rodriguez said. “I think I’ve said that all along, but somebody’s not listening, I guess.”
Fenton said there is room for flexibility on the board makeup, and Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said an at-large position should be considered. Deaver also recommended appointing the board members before the city hires an executive director, in order to give the members some say in the matter.
In 2012, the city completed a $17.5 million renovation and expansion of the center. The city council agreed in 2015 to pay consultants $75,000 to study the convention center’s operations and market potential.
A task force of city officials, community leaders and hospitality industry representatives has worked alongside JLL, and early recommendations on service improvements and booking rates have already been implemented.
The about 30 employees of the visitors bureau and convention center would continue to report to city administrators under the proposed system. The city council would have to pass a city ordinance to create the board.
The board would discuss incentive requests, budget process, marketing, financial statements, annual goals, booking policy, customer service and food and beverage options.
Throughout discussions on the consultant’s study, city officials have said they want the convention center to prioritize events that would boost hotel occupancy.
Councilman Jim Holmes said the proposal for a board working alongside the city department would be viable alternative to solely relying on a nonprofit.
“As we move to a hybrid solution with this quasi-independent board and executive director, I think it’s an elegant selection that will hopefully work,” Holmes said. “To have a level of independence here to truly test market forces … I like this board idea.”
Councilman Dillon Meek said the board’s advertising responsibility would be crucial. Fenton said the board would help coordinate marketing efforts for anything related to Waco as a destination spot.
“This is incredibly important for our city right now,” Meek said. “I think that where we are in terms of the eyes on our city, the amount of people interested in coming and visiting our city for positive reasons, it’s critical that we get this right.”