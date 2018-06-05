Prospective homebuyers with low to moderate incomes could soon be able to get more help in making down payments.
During a city council meeting Tuesday, City Housing and Economic Development Director Melett Harrison proposed increasing the maximum assistance to qualifying homebuyers from $14,999 to $25,000. The down payment assistance program has helped 456 families since it was established in 1999.
Harrison said the average cost of a home in Waco increased 50 percent between 2008 to 2017, and the average cost of affordable homes in the city increased 31 percent increase in the same time period.
“It’s no secret home prices are rising out there,” Harrison said. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Buyers of homes in the Legacy Square subdivision developed by Neighborworks Waco are already eligible for up to $25,000. The assistance in offered based on individual need and comes in the form of a forgivable loan. Loans of less than $14,999 are forgiven after five years if terms are met, while larger loans would be forgiven after 10 years, based on HUD standards.
The increase would have no fiscal impact on the city budget, Harrison said.
“Home ownership, I think, is one of the greatest keys to financial security,” Councilman Dillon Meek said. “I think recognizing there is a small tweak we can make to update our policy and adjust, given the times that we are in right now, is a smart step toward making sure we're maximizing the opportunity we’re given by HUD. And when there’s no fiscal impact to our own budget, it really does make a lot of sense to do that.”
Roof repair, learning trails
Galen Price, assistant director of housing and economic development, also proposed reallocating about $83,000 from the prior year to fund a roof repair program and the “Born Learning” program with some $40,000 each.
The roof repair program served 22 homes in its initial phase, Price said. It has gotten 56 applications in recent months but only has enough money for 12 homes. The extra money would be enough to add eight homes.
The Born Learning program, a walking trail designed to promote reading and education, could also be expanded. The program is up and running in Cotton Palace Park. The extra money would be enough to add trails in Bell’s Hill, Dewey, Wilbert Austin Sr., Kendrick, North Waco, Oscar DuConge and South Waco parks.
Convention center update
The council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would create an industry-based commission to lead operations of the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau alongside city staffers. The move comes after a three-year, $75,000 study examined how to better take advantage of the convention center.
The council also passed a resolution to dissolve an advisory board for the convention center.