Some Waco City Council members signaled Tuesday that a staff recommendation to spend $10 million on street work in the upcoming budget year could fall short of meeting the city’s needs.
District 3 Council Member John Kinnaird said the city should be spending closer to $25 million, but boosting funding that much in one year is unrealistic.
City streets are at an average rating of 46.5 on the 100-point pavement condition index the city uses, down from 51.4 in 2016, according to city documents.
Kinnaird said he could not support a budget that would let street conditions to continue to deteriorate. He said city staff have indicated $25 million in work would bring the average street rating to 55.
“I think 55 is a bit subjective but is a decent goal to work toward over the next few years,” Kinnaird said.
Getting to that point would take a “huge budgetary shift,” Deputy City Manager Wiley Stem III said.
City staff plan to work before the June 12 council meeting to identify options for getting more money moved to street maintenance. The upcoming fiscal year starts Oct. 1.
The city is struggling to maintain streets as they are, Stem said. The city budgeted about $8 million for streets last year, but about $4 million went to improvements to Ritchie Road, leaving even less for the pavement management program that is key to maintaining or improving street quality.
“We hear you, and when we come back to you on the 12th we’re going to pitch the best thing we got,” Stem said.
The city hired Fugro Roadware for $450,000 in 2015 analyze the 600-mile street network. The results revealed half the existing pavement in Waco was in “poor” condition, according to Tribune-Herald archives. The council then dedicated $5 million to its pavement management program, with plans to increase it to $10 million over the next few years.
Since the initial pavement survey, the city’s capital improvement priorities have shifted from street work to water and wastewater infrastructure, Stem said.
While it is important to get streets back in order, neglecting other work can cause expenses to pile up, he said. It would be expensive to straighten a park up if it were neglected for an extended period, for example, Stem said.
District 4 Council Member Dillon Meek said he does not want to see other capital needs ignored, but the city must, at a minimum, maintain its streets.
The city staff recommendation Tuesday for $10 million in street spending was part of about $20 million in recommendations for capital improvement projects for the upcoming budget year.
Other items on the capital improvement list include $150,000 for Elm Avenue streetscape, $5.4 million to relocate Waco Fire Station No. 6, and almost $1.4 million for airport improvements, among other projects.