The city of Waco is once again fielding bids to redevelop the former site of Sanger Avenue Elementary School, the century-old school razed in 2010 after a fire. It is the third round of proposals the city has solicited for the 3-acre area in the 1700 block of Sanger Ave.
City officials have privately met with four developers and hope to meet with more before the May 17 bid deadline, city property manager Kendra Anderson-Zadnik said.
“I’ve seen more interest this time than I have in previous bids that we’ve put out,” she said.
Representatives of Deluge Holdings, which owns Mary Avenue Market at 300 S. Sixth St., attended a pre-proposal meeting last month and have met with the city. Deluge Holdings developer Marshall Stewman said he is not yet sure of specific plans for the area.
“We’re just looking at, what could we do that would not only be good for the community but be good for Waco as a whole?” Stewman said.
Mike Stone, executive director of Waco Community Development Corp., also attended the meeting. The nonprofit housing assistance organization bid for the property in 2013, but the city did not take action on any of the proposals in that round. Stone has said he envisions homes lining the block.
“We haven’t finalized what we’re thinking about doing,” he said this week.
In September, the Waco City Council rejected a proposal from local entrepreneurs looking to build an indoor soccer facility at the Sanger site. Maintaining the historical value of the property — namely, an arched entryway and live oak tree — is critical to what the city will accept, Anderson-Zadnik said.
The bid the city rejected in September was the only one submitted in a request for proposals last summer.
A debris-filled basement, tied to the 2008 fire, has turned off developers in recent years. An environmental study found the basement’s footprint is the full size of the school. A concrete deck, concrete wall and concrete beam surround the building, and developers could build on top of its solid foundation or have have it removed.
“We know more now after the study we did,” Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford said. “That should help developers understand risk and cost, and it looks like we have several interested parties. The city remains excited to see what proposals come in.”
There is no minimum bid for the property.