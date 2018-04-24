The city of Waco, surrounding towns and the Drug Enforcement Administration again are giving the public an opportunity to properly dispose of potentially dangerous prescription medications that are expired or no longer needed.
The Waco Police Department will be accepting unwanted prescription drugs starting Friday morning and continuing through the weekend until Monday morning, when the DEA will retrieve the discarded drugs.
“Every year, we get more and more,” said Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton. “Last year, we turned over at least 15 to 20 large yard trash bags full of drugs and the DEA comes and hauls them all away. We don’t ask people where they got them. We don’t care. All we care about is that they are turning them in and they are disposed of properly.”
Besides the Waco Police Department at 3115 Pine Ave., Waco residents also can take their unwanted medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to the Waco Fire Department station at 100 Peach St. or to the Waco-McLennan Health District at 225 W. Waco Drive.
Liquids, needles, other sharp items or patches will not be accepted, officials said.
“This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue,” according to a city release. “Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. In addition, Americans are advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — can pose potential safety, environmental and health hazards.”
Other cities involved in the drug-take back initiative include:
- Bellmead, 701 Maxfield St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
- Hewitt, 100 Patriot Court, continues all week and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Medication can also be taken Saturday to the Walmart on Sun Valley Blvd.
- Lacy Lakeview, 503 E. Craven Ave., 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
- Woodway, 920 Estates Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.