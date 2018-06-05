Waco police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle in a drug store parking lot Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the Walgreen's at 4112 Bosque Blvd. about 6 a.m. after someone noticed the unresponsive man in a vehicle. Officers broke out a window to gain access to the man and reported he had no vital signs and was dead at the scene.
There was no obvious sign of foul play, and the man's body was sent to Dallas for autopsy, said Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton. The police investigation is ongoing, he said.
Police know the man's identity but are not releasing his name pending notification of family members, Swanton said.