Waco police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning at the bottom of Lovers Leap in Cameron Park.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said someone walking in the park spotted what he believed to be a body about 7 a.m. and notified police. Officers found the body of a man with injuries consistent with a fall from the top of the cliff, Swanton said.
There were no signs of foul play, and Swanton said it appears the man either jumped or fell from the cliff.
"There was no crime scene at the top of the cliffs," Swanton said. "We believe he went over the wall and ignored the safety signs and either fell or jumped. We are still investigating."
Officers closed the entrance to Lovers Leap for about 90 minutes during the investigation. Waco firefighters used a boat to reach the area and to assist in removing the body, Swanton said.
Police are not releasing the man's identity pending notification of family, Swanton said.