Tuesday marks the deadline for homeowners to protest their property values set by the McLennan County Appraisal District, and there is no shortage of people hoping to avoid long-term increases in property tax.
More than 5,400 protests had been filed as of Friday, said Joe Don Bobbitt, the assistant chief appraiser. At this time last year, there were less than 1,000 filed.
He attributed the increase to a new state law moving the protest deadline from May 30 to May 15, or 30 days after the notice is received. He also said the district this year requested people file a protest for an informal hearing, as opposed to previous years when that was not always necessary.
Property values downtown and throughout the county have been on the upswing in recent years
Some owners of older inner-city homes have reported skyrocketing appraisals, which some attribute to the “Fixer Upper” effect or a shortage of new homes.
Phillip and Barbara Bridgewater’s home in the 1800 block Morrow Avenue saw an appraisal increase of 137 percent, from $140,000 to $331,410.
Phillip Bridgewater said the couple bought the Victorian-era house in the late 1990s for $80,000. He said the family loves the inner-city neighborhood and lives there by choice, but it’s not for everyone: Some houses are dilapidated and others have been destroyed by arson. He doesn’t believe he could sell his house for anywhere near its proposed value, not that it’s for sale.
“I’m not looking to sell my house right now,” he added. “I don’t know why I have to be driven by market, to say, ‘You could take the money and run.’ Run to where? I didn’t buy my house with the intent of flipping it to make a profit.”
Appraisers have said home values have increased largely due to homes selling above their list prices.
“If we could keep it at 3 to 4 percent increase every year and keep up, we’d be happy doing that,” Bobbitt told the Tribune-Herald last month. “But we can’t when the market is moving to 10 to 12 percent per year.”
Homeowners cannot face more than a 10 percent increase in property tax each year, according to state law. That means homeowners would see a 10 percent hike each year until the amount paid reaches the appraisers’ value.
Sticker shock over home re-appraisals may have led West voters to reject a $20 million bond
Mike Stone, executive director of Waco Community Development, said homeowners he has assisted in the protest process have been largely successful. The organization assists first-time home buyers.
“We’ve had a lot of people go through the protest process and getting good results, and having a good conversation with them and negotiating down to a more reasonable appraisal,” Stone said. “The appraisal district has been very cooperative on all of that conversation.”
He said every case he is familiar with has seen at least some reduction in value. He also encouraged anyone who saw more than a 6 percent increase to protest their value.
To protest an appraisal, property owners may visit district offices at 315 S. 26th St, or register online through the appraisal district’s website, www.mclennancad.org. Applicants will receive a verification email.
Bobbitt said people coming in to protest should bring evidence before the board to bolster their case.
“The main thing they need to do is bring us something to look at, whether it be comparable sales we may not know about, or something that will show the condition of their property that we may not be aware of,” Bobbitt said. “Because we do everything from the external, so we don’t know what the interior condition of the property is.”
The review board will send a written notice of a property owner’s protest date 15 days before the hearing, which will last 15 minutes.