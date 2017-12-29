Weather Alert

TXZ091>095-100>107-115>123-129>135-141>148-156>162-174-175-292200- Montague-Cooke-Grayson-Fannin-Lamar-Young-Jack-Wise-Denton-Collin- Hunt-Delta-Hopkins-Stephens-Palo Pinto-Parker-Tarrant-Dallas- Rockwall-Kaufman-Van Zandt-Rains-Eastland-Erath-Hood-Somervell- Johnson-Ellis-Henderson-Comanche-Mills-Hamilton-Bosque-Hill- Navarro-Freestone-Anderson-Lampasas-Coryell-Bell-McLennan-Falls- Limestone-Leon-Milam-Robertson- Including the cities of Bowie, Nocona, Gainesville, Sherman, Denison, Bonham, Paris, Graham, Olney, Jacksboro, Decatur, Bridgeport, Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco, Greenville, Commerce, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Breckenridge, Mineral Wells, Weatherford, Briar, Fort Worth, Arlington, Dallas, Rockwall, Heath, Terrell, Kaufman, Forney, Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, Edgewood, Emory, East Tawakoni, Point, Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, Gorman, Stephenville, Dublin, Granbury, Oak Trail Shores, Glen Rose, Cleburne, Burleson, Waxahachie, Ennis, Midlothian, Athens, Gun Barrel City, Comanche, De Leon, Goldthwaite, Hamilton, Hico, Clifton, Meridian, Valley Mills, Hillsboro, Corsicana, Teague, Fairfield, Wortham, Palestine, Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Killeen, Temple, Fort Hood, Waco, Marlin, Mexia, Groesbeck, Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, Oakwood, Cameron, Rockdale, Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 551 AM CST Fri Dec 29 2017 ...Freezing Precipitation and Minor Ice Accumulations Possible... * LOCATIONS IMPACTED...All of North and Central Texas have a potential of minor ice accumulation with the greatest risk occurring along and northwest of a Comanche to Cleburne to Dallas to Sulphur Springs line. * TIMING....Beginning as early as Saturday afternoon north of a Graham to Gainesville line. The threat for freezing precipitation will slowly advance southeastward and reach a Comanche to DFW to Sulphur Springs line by sunrise Sunday morning...and to a Killeen to Waco to Athens line by early afternoon. All of North and Central Texas will be below freezing by late Sunday afternoon. All wintry precipitation will end from north to south starting Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * ACCUMULATIONS...Light icing of a trace to less than 1/10 of an inch possible. * IMPACTS...Minor icing on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses and some surface streets may lead to hazardous travel. * COLD TEMPERATURES...Wind chills Sunday evening will drop into the teens across the entire area. By Monday morning single digit wind chills are likely. Prepare for the possibility of hazardous travel in parts of North and Central Texas Saturday night through Sunday evening. If possible, consider amending plans to avoid traveling during this timeframe. $$